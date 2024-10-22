Maestro Hosts A New Audience On SteamVR Today

Maestro brings the classical music-focused VR rhythm game to Steam today.

Developed by Double Jack, Maestro sees you play as a conductor leading an orchestra across the Paris classical music scene, featuring 15 songs ranging from Beethoven's The 5th Symphony and Wagner's The Ride Of The Valkyries. Following last week's Quest launch, it's out today on PC VR with support for controllers and hand tracking.

To use hand tracking in Maestro on SteamVR with a Quest headset, you'll need to be using the beta of the Steam Link app as well as SteamVR Beta on your PC. With Quest Link you'll only be able to use controllers, and with Virtual Desktop if you use hand tracking will just emulate controllers.

In theory, it should also work with any PC VR headset with a Leap Motion 2 attached, but we haven't tested this.

We had high praise in our Maestro review on Quest last week. Awarding it 4.5/5 stars, we praised the hand tracking controls and how it's "ambitiously redefining VR rhythm gaming."

Double Jack's bold choice to make a rhythm game focused around hand tracking succeeds with style. Maestro is a breath of fresh air compared to every other VR rhythm game I’ve played over the years... I can't stop playing Maestro, and there's a lot of room for growth from here.

Maestro is available now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.