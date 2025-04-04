Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition Reaches Steam & Quest Later This Month

Horse management simulator Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition arrives on Steam and Quest in two weeks.

Developed by PikPok, Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition is a virtual reality adaptation of the flatscreen series of the same name, which asks players to tame, breed and race a barn full of equestrian mates. Alongside managing your ranch by feeding and tending to your four-legged family, you'll also step into the role of jockey, racing their steeds against opposing riders in search of a first-place spot or leaping over obstacles with show jumping flair. Announced today during the Ruff Talk VR Showcase, here's the release date trailer.

0:00 / 0:55 1×

"The all-new entry in the beloved Rival Stars Horse Racing series is a built-from-the-ground-up VR experience offering the most immersive take on horse racing and the equestrian lifestyle ever made," explained PikPok in a prepared statement.

In our preview at Gamescom last year, we enjoyed the Nintendogs-like gameplay and immersive racing, saying, "The bright pastoral world is quaint and rendered carefully, summoning a fitting landscape for tending to horses, and this combination of ranching and nurturing tasks creates a surprisingly relaxing atmosphere."

Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition is coming to Steam and Quest on April 17.