Civilization 7 VR Studio Lays Off Staff Months After Record Annual Revenue

It's looking to be a year of highs and lows for PlaySide Studios, as the Australian developer/publisher has begun restructuring, "largely within its Work for Hire teams and non-project specific workforce". As of 2024, the studio reportedly had 360 employees. At this time of writing, the number of laid off workers is unclear.

PlaySide has stated that these layoffs will not impact current projects in the works. These range from VR titles such as the upcoming Sid Meier's Civilization VII VR to flat experiences like MOUSE: P.I. For Hire. They emphasize in a note to investors that this includes their upcoming Game of Thrones strategy game and Dumb Ways To Die console title.

This comes after PlaySide announced months prior that they achieved a record annual revenue of $64.6 million AUD (that's $40.9 million USD for the Americans in the audience). PlaySide's new CEO Benn Skender said that PlaySide will offer outplacement support and counseling services for those who lost their jobs.

As detailed in the note, this restructuring is "a response to previously announced delays in winning Work for Hire contracts". They also emphasize that they are continuing negotiations on "several" new Work for Hire contracts. The note goes on to say:

"However, management is intent on optimizing the Company’s cost base in order to ensure that successful delivery of major Original IP projects from FY26 onward results in high levels of cash flow generation that can support sustainable growth in the business." - PlaySide

Skender, in a quote at the end of the note, expressed an "obligation to employees and shareholders" to "continue to look for ways to convert successful Original IP launches into a stronger balance sheet and a more valuable business." The proposed redundancies are estimated to save the company roughly $4-5 million per annum, despite an upfront cost of $1.5 million for the restructuring. PlaySide's projected revenue for 2025 is also down to $50-54 million from the high of $64.6 in 2024.