Viking Rhythm Game Ragnarock Gets Alestorm DLC Today

Viking rhythm game Ragnarock adds pirate metal with today's new Alestorm Music Pack.

Ragnarock is a metal-filled rhythm game from developers WanadevStudio (Propagation: Paradise Hotel), where players bang drums to the beat at the helm of a Viking longship. Announced during the latest Ruff Talk VR Showcase, the VR rhythm game is expanding its sizable pool of DLC by adding two new packs, the Alestorm Music Pack and a Pirate Skin Pack.

0:00 / 1:08 1×

The Alestorm pack features six tracks from the titular pirate rock band. The Scottish artists have been around since 2004 and are known for heavy metal tunes and hard rock shanties. These are the tracks included in the Alestorm DLC:

Keelhauled

Drink

P.A.R.T.Y

Shipwrecked

Treasure Chest Party Quest

Alestorm

As for the Pirate Skin Pack, these are the included cosmetics:

Pirate Skeleton Body

Pirate Beard & Hair

Pirate Clothes

Pirate Hammer

Pirate Boat

The Alestorm and Pirate Skin Pack DLCs are the first paid additions Ragnarock has seen this year. Though free songs have arrived in the meantime, the last DLC was the Jonathan Young Raid back in late 2023. The two new packs will be available independently, despite their shared launch date.

Ragnarock's Alestorm and Pirate Skin DLC are available today on Steam, Quest, PS VR2, Pico and Viveport.