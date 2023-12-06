Ragnarock Adds Jonathan Young DLC On December 14

Viking rhythm game Ragnarock adds a Jonathan Young Raid next week on most platforms.

Announced during the UploadVR Winter Showcase, Nola Speck, Production Director at WanadevStudio (Propagation: Paradise Hotel) confirmed that Ragnarock's next DLC is focused on heavy metal artist Jonathan Young. Though we didn't get a direct look at gameplay, you can see the reveal below:

The Jonathan Young Raid DLC is the latest major update to the 2021 rhythm game. It follows June's Sabaton Raid which added six new tracks from the Swedish band like Seven Pillars of Wisdom and Night Witches. That same update also introduced a flatscreen mode on Steam.

Ragnarock wasn't WanadevStudio's only announcement during the showcase. We also got our first look at Vestiges: Fallen Tribes, which mixes auto battlers with a collectible card game. Set in a tribal science-fiction universe where you'll fight other armies for water, that's coming to PC VR and a Steam demo will release next month.

Ragnarock's Jonathan Young Raid arrives on December 14 for Steam, Quest and PSVR 2, though Pico and Viveport release dates are currently unconfirmed. The base game is also currently included in Steam VR Fest with a 60% discount and demo.