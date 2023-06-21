Ragnarock drops VR exclusivity with the Vikings on Tour update, available on Steam from June 22 alongside the new Sabaton Raid DLC.

Announced in April, Ragnarock developer WanadevStudio states this move happened because "enthusiastic feedback led us to explore the franchise and take the fun on other devices." A free update for existing owners, Vikings on Tour allows cross-platform races against 5 other people, optionally mixing VR and non-VR users. Leaderboards are automatically separated but can merged "with a simple checkbox."

That's not the only new addition for Wanadev's Viking-metal rhythm game. As seen in the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, joining Vikings on Tour is the Sabaton Raid DLC, adding 6 new tracks from the Swedish heavy metal band. Joined by a new environment, new longship and another pair of Canon hammers, here's the full tracklist:

Resist and Bite (Levels 1/5/10)

Seven Pillars of Wisdom (Levels 2/7/10)

To Hell and Back (Levels 2/5/8)

Night Witches (Levels 3/6/8)

Steel Commanders (Levels 3/6/9)

Stormtroopers (Levels 3/6/9)

Ragnarock is available now on Quest 2, PSVR 2, Steam, Viveport and Pico, while the Sabaton Raid DLC arrives tomorrow on June 22. That's joined by the free Vikings on Tour update, which is currently only available on Steam.