A VR headset accessory maker shared what appears to be the first clear image of Quest 3S, Meta's next headset.

VR Panda, whose real forename is Alex, shared the image on X with the caption "Quest3s 🫣".

Quest3s 🫣 pic.twitter.com/vi6Nctjo8X — VR Panda. Alex From CHN (@ZGFTECH) July 25, 2024

The design matches the render seen back in March in a slide of what appears to be a leaked Meta market research study presentation.

A Quest 3S was also seemingly present in the background of a video posted by Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth in June, and Bosworth even replied at the time with a teasing confirmation.

A wide range of sources suggest Quest 3S is a more affordable version of Quest 3 that has its Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset and color passthrough mixed reality capabilities, but uses the old fresnel lenses from Quest 1 and 2 to achieve a price of somewhere around $300.

For a full rundown of Meta Quest 3S and how it should compare to Quest 3 and Quest 2, read our leaks and rumors roundup from June:

