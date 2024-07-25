 Skip to content
Is This The First Clear Image Of Quest 3S?

 &  David Heaney
Is This The First Clear Image Of Quest 3S?
The image shared by VR Panda with tone, brightness, and rotation adjusted for clarity.

A VR headset accessory maker shared what appears to be the first clear image of Quest 3S, Meta's next headset.

VR Panda, whose real forename is Alex, shared the image on X with the caption "Quest3s 🫣".

The design matches the render seen back in March in a slide of what appears to be a leaked Meta market research study presentation.

A Quest 3S was also seemingly present in the background of a video posted by Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth in June, and Bosworth even replied at the time with a teasing confirmation.

A wide range of sources suggest Quest 3S is a more affordable version of Quest 3 that has its Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset and color passthrough mixed reality capabilities, but uses the old fresnel lenses from Quest 1 and 2 to achieve a price of somewhere around $300.

For a full rundown of Meta Quest 3S and how it should compare to Quest 3 and Quest 2, read our leaks and rumors roundup from June:

