Meta Opening Quest & Smart Glasses Demo Section In 50 Best Buys

Meta is opening its own section in 50 Best Buy stores across the US & Canada where it will demo its Quest headsets and smart glasses.

Meta opened its own store in LA late last year, alongside temporary "pop up" stores in New York and Las Vegas. These stores are branded 'Meta Lab', and that's also the branding the company is using for its upcoming section in Best Buy.

According to Meta, the Meta Lab section of Best Buy is a "sleek, roughly 900-square-foot store-in-store designed for hands-on discovery" of its Quest headsets and smart glasses.

Meta has sold its hardware in Best Buy for over a decade now, but with a few exceptions, it's mostly been handled by Best Buy employees, and, in our experience, not particularly well.

In contrast, Meta says the upcoming Meta Lab sections of Best Buy will be staffed by "Meta Sales Specialists" experienced in the products and able to offer personalized fittings.

For Quest, this means a "guided immersive demo".

"Experience your favorite game or movie in theater mode, or the latest HIIT workout like you’ve never experienced it before", Meta writes when describing the VR demo.

For smart glasses, the store section will include an "expansive assortment" of styles, and Meta Ray-Ban Display with Meta Neural Band will be available as a guided demo too.

The first Best Buy stores to get a Meta Lab section will be San Bernardino, CA and San Carlos, CA, both opening this Friday.

They will be followed by Roseville, MN, Woodland Park, NJ, Greenville, SC, and Columbus, OH later in the summer.

By the end of 2026, Meta claims there will be 50 Meta Labs in Best Buy stores across the US and Canada.