Meta Opens LA Store To Sell Smart Glasses & Quest Headsets

 &  David Heaney
Meta just opened a store in LA to demo and sell its smart glasses and Quest headsets.

Called Meta Lab, this is the company's second permanent store, joining the Burlingame store opened in 2022 right beside one of its main campuses.

The Los Angeles store is located on Melrose Avenue. Meta describes it as its "flagship" retail location and says it spans 20,000 square feet, with multiple levels "specifically designed to highlight the features and benefits of our hardware".

Meta says its full hardware lineup is featured at the store, including Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2Oakley Meta HSTNOakley Meta VanguardMeta Ray-Ban Display, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

Meta Lab

Meta is also opening temporary "pop-up spaces" in New York and Las Vegas to demo its smart glasses:

  • The Vegas pop-up is relatively small, a 560 square foot space inside the Wynn, and opened last month.
  • The New York 5th Avenue pop-up will be much larger, at 5000 square feet, and is set to open "soon".
Meta Lab

Meta says it also plans to open a series of smart glasses "micro-stores", that may be similar to the hardware vending machines it had at Connect 2025. Snap tried that just under a decade ago for its original Spectacles smart glasses, but like the product itself, it didn't catch on.

All of this is in addition to the thousands of stores where Meta's smart glasses are already demoed and sold, thanks to its partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the owner of Ray-Ban and Oakley. But Meta's stores have the potential to include more technical staff who are aware of the intricate details of the devices, and they can include its Quest headsets too.

