Scary Baboon's Latest Update Lets Players Fight Back

Scary Baboon's latest update introduces weapons and gives players the ability to fight back.

ENVER has released the biggest update yet for its breakout VR horror title, Scary Baboon. The new "Fight Back" update introduces combat mechanics and weapons for the first time, giving players limited offensive capability in a game which had previously had them mostly fleeing in terror.

The ability to fight back against the game's monsters has been one of the most requested additions from the Scary Baboon community, which has grown significantly alongside the game's success on Meta Quest. The social multiplayer VR horror game boasts millions of downloads, a 4.6-star rating from more than 60,000 user reviews, and a Discord community exceeding 220,000 members.

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Scary Baboon is a fast-paced multiplayer VR horror game where players play as failed experiments trapped inside a dark, ever-changing laboratory. Every player is a different baboon running, hiding, exploring, and trying to survive against monsters, mutants, and other failed subjects roaming the facility's halls. Built around jump scares, chaos, player reactions, and shared moments, every Scary Baboon session is a new story of panic, discovery, and escape.

“Scary Baboon works because the community keeps pushing the game forward,” said Kyle Joyce, CEO of ENVER. “Players have wanted to fight back against the monsters for a long time, and this update finally lets them do it. But we’re not ruining what makes the game work: you might be able to hit the monsters [...] but they’re not going anywhere. Take it [too] far, they come back even harder.”

Scary Baboon's Fight Back Update is now available on Meta Quest.