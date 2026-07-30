Retro3D Turns Your Quest 3 Into Vintage 3D Glasses

Using a headset costing hundreds of dollars to replace dirt-cheap cardboard 3D glasses sounds ridiculous, but that absurdity makes Retro3D fun.

It uses the color passthrough cameras on Quest 3 and Quest 3S to recreate a classic stereoscopic effect. Instead of filtered lenses, the app applies red to one eye and cyan to the other, decoding the double image in anaglyph content.

As a kid, I was lucky to find a local theater that screened classics like The Creature From the Black Lagoon and It Came from Outer Space in 3D. That's hard to find in 2026, but you can find videos and photos recorded in this old 3D format.

Find Something To Watch

Retro3D doesn’t supply content, so you’ll need to display an anaglyph video or image on a TV, computer, tablet, or phone. YouTube hosts several immersive video formats, including plenty of anaglyph NASA footage, movie clips, cartoons, and 3D experiments.

Physical prints work too. I printed several images I found online, and the depth came through surprisingly well. Old photos and videos recorded with the same red-and-cyan technique should also work.

The external display requirement might not last. The developer told me on Reddit that an in-app browser prototype already works. A future update could let you find and view anaglyph content within Retro3D, making external screens and prints optional.

Early Access Controls Are Simple

Retro3D works with controllers or hand gestures, making it easy to switch between the headset and another device while searching for videos. One toggle opens the menu, while another switches the filter effect on and off.

The Early Access version feels more like a proof of concept than a complete app. Still, it’s an intriguing use of hardware normally associated with more elaborate mixed-reality experiences.

Cardboard glasses produce a similar effect for much less money. However, they’re the sort of thing I might have buried somewhere but would never find when needed. My Quest is always nearby and won’t tear or warp.

More 3D Modes Could Follow

Reddit user zhuliks suggested adding the Pulfrich effect, and the developer said it should require only minor adjustments.

The technique gives one eye a darker view. The brain processes that image slightly later, so sideways motion can appear three-dimensional. It only works with suitable movement, but footage recorded from a car, train, or plane can look stereoscopic.

I experimented with this as a kid by popping one lens out of sunglasses and watching side-scrolling video. Adding it digitally would let Retro3D revisit another piece of stereoscopic history as headsets increasingly use AI to convert 2D content into simulated 3D.

A Small Archive Of 3D History

Retro3D is extremely limited, but I like the idea. Modern headsets usually promise increasingly sophisticated spatial media, including volumetric captures. Retro3D instead uses that hardware to revisit techniques more than a century old.

With additional viewing modes and direct playback, it could become a small interactive archive of stereoscopic technology.