 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Headsets & Tech

Quest 3S Specs - Compared To Quest 3, Quest 2, Apple Vision Pro, And More

 &  David Heaney
Quest 3S Specs - Compared To Quest 3, Quest 2, Apple Vision Pro, And More

Quest 3S starts arriving today, and it comes with the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset as Quest 3. Here’s a detailed rundown of Quest 3S's specifications and features and how those compare to other headsets.

Quest 3S Is Out Today, A New Phase For VR & Mixed Reality
Quest 3S starts arriving in homes today, beginning a new phase for standalone VR and mixed reality.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

UploadVR received a Quest 3S review only yesterday, and while we've published an interesting initial observation, we'll need to spend at least a few more days with Quest 3S before we can bring you a full review.

Quest 3S Has Better Low-Light Hand Tracking Than Quest 3
We confirmed: while Quest 3S has inferior lenses and display, it actually has better low-light head & hand tracking than Quest 3.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

In the meantime, here's an on-paper comparison of Quest 3S's specifications to other headsets. Just keep in mind that on-paper specs don't tell the whole story.

For brevity, these charts will only show the differences between Quest 3S and each headset. If something important isn't specified, you can assume it's the same between the two.

Quest 3S Specs vs Quest 3

Quest 3S has the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset and color passthrough mixed reality capabilities as Quest 3, but uses the old fresnel lenses and fixed single panel from Quest 2 to achieve its lower price.

The use of fresnel lenses means Quest 3S has inferior lens clarity compared to Quest 3 and a thicker design. And there are other more minor differences between Quest 3S and Quest 3.

Quest 3S Quest 3
Lens Type Fresnel Pancake
Field of View 89-96° × 96° 110° × 96°
Lens Separation 3-Step
58/63/68mm		 Continuous
58–70mm
Supported IPDs 56-60mm
61-65mm
66-70mm		 53–75mm
Glasses Support Spacer Eye Relief Adjust
Display Type Single LCD Dual LCD
Pixels Per Eye ~1680×1870 (est) 2064×2208
Angular Resolution 20 PPD 25 PPD
IR Emitters 2x Flood LEDs Depth Projector
Visor Thickness 73.9mm 62.3mm
Total Weight 514 grams 515 grams
Headphone Jack
Battery Life 2.5 hours
(average)		 2.2 hours
(average)
Proximity Sensor
Action Button
Pricing $300 (128GB)
$400 (256GB)		 $500 (512GB)

Quest 3S doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack, but it does have a new Action Button that toggles between passthrough and immersive VR, replacing the double tap gesture from previous Meta Quest headsets.

Quest 3S also doesn't have a depth projector, which Quest 3 uses to improve the quality of its room meshing capabilities used during mixed reality setup. But it does have two IR flood illuminators, and in our testing so far we've found this means it has better low-light head and hand tracking, including being able to track in the dark.

Quest 3S Specs vs Quest 2

While Quest 3S shares the display and lenses from Quest 2, it has the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, 2GB extra RAM, color passthrough, infrared emitters, Wi-Fi 6E, and ringless Touch Plus controllers.

The XR2 Gen 2 means Quest 3S has more than twice the GPU power, a higher default rendering resolution, and supports inside-out body tracking and mixed reality scene meshing.

Quest 3S Quest 2
Chipset Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 2
(4nm)		 Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 1
(7nm)
RAM 8GB 6GB
Default
Render Resolution		 1680×1760 1440×1584
6GHz Wi-Fi 6E
Body Tracking Upper Body Head & Hands
Passthrough True Color
18 PPD		 Black & White
4 PPD
IR Emitters 2x Flood LEDs
Scene Meshing
Visor Thickness 73.9mm 93.1mm
Total Weight 514 grams 503 grams
Headphone Jack
Battery Life 2.5 hours
(average)		 1.5-2.5 hours
Proximity Sensor
Action Button
Controllers Touch Plus
(Ringless)
TruTouch Haptics		 Touch
(With Rings)
Basic Haptics
Pricing $300 (128GB)
$400 (256GB)		 $200 (128GB)

However, there are also a few minor regressions from Quest 2. Quest 3S doesn't have a headphone jack, meaning you need to use USB-C for low-latency private audio. And it doesn't have a proximity sensor, meaning you have to manually toggle standby, as it can't sense when you're wearing it.

Quest 3S Specs vs Quest Pro

Despite launching at a price five times lower than Quest Pro launched at two years ago, Quest 3S is actually superior in key aspects.

It has the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset with a twice as powerful GPU, much higher resolution true color passthrough, infrared emitters, and a higher maximum refresh rate.

Quest 3S Quest Pro
Periphery Closed Open
Lens Type Fresnel Pancake
Field of View 89-96° × 96° 106° × 96°
Lens Separation 3-Step
58/63/68mm		 Continuous
58–70mm
Supported IPDs 56-60mm
61-65mm
66-70mm		 55–75mm
Glasses Support Spacer Eye Relief Adjust
Display Type Single LCD Dual QD-LCD
Local Dimming
Pixels Per Eye ~1680×1870 (est) 1800×1920
Angular Resolution 20 PPD 22 PPD
Max Refresh Rate 120Hz 90Hz
Chipset Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 2
(4nm)		 Snapdragon
XR2+ Gen 1
(7nm)
RAM 8GB 12GB
Default
Render Resolution		 1680×1760 1440×1584
Body Tracking Upper Body Head & Hands
Eye Tracking
Face Tracking
Passthrough True Color
18 PPD		 Colorized Black & White
6 PPD
IR Emitters 2x Flood LEDs
Scene Meshing
Visor Thickness 73.9mm ~60mm
Strap Type Cloth
(Replaceable)		 Rigid Plastic
Battery Location Visor Rear Padding
Total Weight 514 grams 722 grams
Headphone Jacks 2x
Battery Life 2.5 hours
(average)		 1-3 hours
Proximity Sensor
Controllers Touch Plus
(Ringless)
TruTouch Haptics		 Touch Pro
(Self-Tracking)
3-Point TruTouch Haptics
Pricing $300 (128GB)
$400 (256GB)		 $1000 (256GB)

However, Quest Pro is superior in other aspects. It has pancake lenses with precise separation adjustment, and its displays have quantum dots for richer colors as well as Mini LED local dimming for deeper contrast.

Quest Pro also has more RAM and included self-tracking controllers, and some people may prefer its open periphery design.

Quest 3S Specs vs Apple Vision Pro

Quest 3S costs almost twelve times less than Apple Vision Pro. Or put another way, it's less than a tenth of the price.

Apple Vision Pro has pancake lenses, offering superior sharpness and a more compact design, significantly higher resolution micro-OLED displays with HDR, the M2 chipset with a 10-core GPU, twice the RAM, eye tracking, face tracking, higher resolution passthrough, and fully automatic IPD adjustment.

Quest 3S Apple Vision Pro
Lens Type Fresnel Pancake
Field of View Taller Shorter
Lens Separation Manual
3-Step
58/63/68mm		 Automatic
Continuous
51–75mm
Glasses Support Spacer
Display Type Single LCD Micro-OLED
HDR
Pixels Per Eye ~1680×1870 (est) 3660×3200
Operating System Horizon OS visionOS
Chipset Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 2 (4nm)
w/ 6-core GPU		 Apple
M2 (5nm)
w/ 10-core GPU
RAM 8GB 16GB
Eye Tracking
Face Tracking
Passthrough 4MP 6.5MP
LiDAR
Visor Thickness 73.9mm ~40mm
Weight 514 grams 600-650 grams
Battery Location Visor Tethered External
Tracked Controllers
6GHz Wi-Fi 6E
Proximity Sensor
Action Button
Pricing $300 (128GB)
$400 (256GB)		 $3500 (256GB)
$3700 (512GB)
$3900 (1TB)

However, Quest 3S offers a taller field of view than Apple Vision Pro, and comes with precision tracked controllers.

Quest 3S Specs vs Pico 4 Ultra

Quest 3S and Pico 4 Ultra use the same XR2 Gen 2 chipset, the same also used in Quest 3.

But Pico 4 Ultra has pancake lenses with wider & taller field of view, higher resolution displays and passthrough, more RAM, better weight distribution, faster charging speed, Wi-Fi 7, and a proximity sensor.

Quest 3S Pico 4 Ultra
Lens Type Fresnel Pancake
Field of View 89-96° × 96° 105° × 105°
Lens Separation 3-Step
58/63/68mm		 Continuous
58–70mm
Supported IPDs 56-60mm
61-65mm
66-70mm		 53–75mm
Display Type Single LCD Dual LCD
Pixels Per Eye ~1680×1870 (est) 2160×2160
Angular Resolution 20 PPD 21 PPD
Max Refresh Rate 120Hz 90Hz
RAM 8GB 12GB
Body Tracking Upper Body Head & Hands
Passthrough 18 PPD 20.6 PPD
IR Emitters
Depth Sensor
Strap Type Cloth
(Replaceable)		 Semi-Rigid Plastic
(Not Replaceable)
Battery Location Visor Rear Padding
Charging Speed 18W 45W
Proximity Sensor
Action Button
Wi-Fi 6E 7
Pricing €330 (128GB)
€440 (256GB)		 €600 (256GB)

However, Quest 3S has inside-out upper body tracking, infrared emitters for better hand tracking, and is hundreds of euros less expensive.

Of course, in reality the decision to buy Quest 3S or Pico 4 Ultra will more often come down to the software and content differences than anything to do with the hardware.

Quest 3S Specs vs Vive Focus Vision

Quest 3S and Vive Focus Vision both use pancake lenses, but the similarities pretty much end there.

Quest 3S has the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset with a twice as powerful GPU, inside-out upper body tracking, and a higher maximum refresh rate in standalone mode.

But Vive Focus Vision, on paper at least, is superior in many other ways.

Quest 3S Vive Focus Vision
Field of View 89-96° × 96° 116° × 96°
Lens Separation Manual
3-Step
58/63/68mm		 Automatic
Continuous
57-72mm
Supported IPDs 56-60mm
61-65mm
66-70mm		 57-72mm
Display Type Single LCD Dual LCD
Pixels Per Eye ~1680×1870 (est) 2448×2448
Max Refresh Rate 120Hz Standalone: 90Hz
PC: 120Hz
Chipset Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 2
(4nm)		 Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 1
(7nm)
RAM 8GB 12GB
Wired PC VR Compressed
via USB		 Lossless
via DisplayPort
($150 Adapter)
Body Tracking Upper Body Head & Hands
Eye Tracking
Face Tracking $100 Addon
IR Emitters
Depth Sensor
Strap Type Cloth
(Replaceable)		 Semi-Rigid Plastic
(Not Replaceable)
Battery Location Visor Rear Padding
Battery Hotswap
Proximity Sensor
Action Button
Headphone Jack
MicroSD Card Slot
Pricing $300 (128GB)
$400 (256GB)		 $1000 (128GB)

Vive Focus Vision has precise lens separation adjustment, higher resolution displays, more RAM, eye tracking, a depth sensor, battery hotswap, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and support for lossless quality PC VR via a $150 DisplayPort adapter. You can also add face tracking to Vive Focus Vision via a $100 addon.

Of course, in reality the decision to buy Quest 3S or Vive Focus Vision will more often come down to the software and content differences than anything to do with the hardware.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More Headsets & Tech

Latest Articles

See More