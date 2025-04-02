The Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 beta now has fixed foveated rendering, and the sim will get eye-tracked foveated rendering support in the future.

The beta channel of the simulator has a Foveated Rendering toggle in the VR settings, with the following description:

When active, uses quad views rendering technique to improve your GPU performance. The the higher resolution, the higher the gain. Can add some CPU overhead. Can be combined with Eye-Tracking when available for best use.

The toggle isn't mentioned anywhere in the beta changelog, but testing it I can confirm that it currently activates fixed foveated rendering on any VR headset, netting a 5-10 FPS performance improvement, with the tradeoff of some pixelation at the edges of my view.

However, eye-tracked foveated rendering doesn't yet appear to be working, suggesting that it will be added at a later point in the beta cycle. I confirmed this by testing with a Quest Pro, and VR Flight Sim Guy also found the same with a Pimax Crystal headset with eye tracking.

When it does arrive, eye-tracked foveated rendering could bring significantly greater performance gains for headsets with eye tracking, on the order of dozens of frames per second.

If you're unfamiliar with the concept of foveated rendering:

Fixed Foveated Rendering (FFR) means rendering the central area of the image at a higher resolution than the peripheral area.

means rendering the central area of the image at a higher resolution than the peripheral area. Eye-Tracked Foveated Rendering (ETFR), sometimes called Dynamic Foveated Rendering, means rendering the area you're looking at each frame at higher resolution than everywhere else, determined by the eye tracking capability of some headsets.

Both techniques save performance in VR, and this can be used to either run demanding experiences at a smoother framerate or render experiences already hitting framerate at higher peak resolution. FFR comes with noticeable pixelation at the edges, but works on any headset, while with ETFR there shouldn't be any noticeable difference, assuming the eye tracking system has low enough latency.

Depiction of typical Fixed Foveated Rendering.

0:00 / 0:24 1× Depiction of Eye-Tracked Foveated Rendering from Meta. Note that the eye camera view here is not correctly synced to the rendering view, this is just for example purposes.

Flight Simulator 2024 appears to be using the quad views foveated rendering technique developed by Varjo and merged into OpenXR 1.1 last year. This means its eye-tracked foveated rendering should work with any headset which provides its eye tracking to OpenXR, including Bigscreen Beyond 2e, Pimax Crystal and Crystal Super, Varjo XR-4 and Aero, and Meta Quest Pro via Quest Link, Virtual Desktop's VDXR runtime, or Steam Link.

According to VR Flight Sim Guy, headset maker Pimax "pushed" Flight Simulator 2024's development team to add support for the feature, and Pimax is listed as an official Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 partner.

Coverage of the beta feature from VR Flight Sim Guy.

Foveated rendering is also supported in DCS, a popular combat flight sim, since last year, and VR users with eye tracking have seen significant performance benefits in it.