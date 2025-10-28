Flight Unlimited Wants To Be The First "Full-Fledged" Flight Simulator On Quest

Flight Unlimited wants to be the first "full-fledged" flight simulator available standalone on Quest headsets.

Set to arrive sometime in November, developer TAS Systems promises 10 aircraft with "4K HD cockpits" created "from the ground up" and accurate flight physics.

0:00 / 0:23 1× Flight Unlimited over the Grand Canyon.

According to TAS Systems, those aircraft will be:

Boeing 747

B-2 Spirit

Ultralight

C-130 Hercules

F/A-18 Hornet

Cessna 172

Pitts Special

Challenger Learjet

Douglas DC-3

Curtiss P-40E

0:00 / 1:03 1× Aircraft available in Flight Unlimited.

TAS Systems already has a flight simulator on the Horizon Store for Quest, called Flight 74, which is also available on Steam and the Meta PC VR Store. Flight 74 is a story-based flight sim focused on a single aircraft wherein you land somewhere in South America and are forced to work with a cartel. It was released last year and saw a significant update five months ago.

Flight Unlimited sounds like it will have a wider and more general scope than Flight 74, with many more aircraft and more places to fly. TAS Systems also promises "campaign-style missions", but hasn't yet detailed what that will mean.

While Flight 74 supports hand tracking, the store page for Flight Unlimited suggests it will require controllers.