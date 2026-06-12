Mixed Reality Platformer Disembodied Is Coming To Quest This October

Mixed reality hand tracking platformer Disembodied is coming to Quest 3/3S in October.

After a lengthy development cycle, Disembodied is coming to Quest this year, on October 15. Disembodied is a mixed reality platformer that turns your real hand movements into precise, physics-driven gameplay. You'll guide a pair of disembodied (!) hands through a range of different challenges, including platforming sections, stealth areas, and puzzle-solving levels, while interacting with the environment in a natural way.

You'll also collect power-ups and use hand gestures to activate them. And there's a level editor, too, allowing you to create your own levels using hand tracking, which can then be uploaded for the community to enjoy.

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Disembodied was first shown back in 2024, during UploadVR's Summer Showcase, after which we chatted with the game's developer, Kevin Walker.

"In Disembodied you control your disembodied hands with your... hands," Walker wrote to us. "The game is mixed reality, and uses only hand tracking. Your hand movements are copied 1:1 to the disembodied hands, which you must maneuver through small levels, featuring various mechanics and challenges."

Disembodied finally has a release date and you can wishlist the game on Quest ahead of its release on October 15.