Survival Horror The Obsessive Shadow Chapter 2 Announced for PC VR, PlayStation VR2, & Meta Quest

The Obsessive Shadow Chapter 2, the successor to the 2025 survival horror game, follows a new character being stalked by a shadowy creature. The sequel was announced at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase.

The first Obsessive Shadow game took place in a single home (or your own home in its upcoming mixed reality update) in the 1980s. Chapter 2 expands outside as shown in the reveal trailer:

0:00 / 1:33 1×

Chapter 2 is set in 2006, twenty years after the first game. Old Diamond Drive, the street of the home from the first game, and its surrounding neighborhood is mostly abandoned. Players take on the role of sixteen year old Justin, who has lost a bet to a friend and has to stay in the creepy community for one night. In true horror trope fashion, Justin only brings a camcorder and a flashlight. It feels like the setup for a late 90s or early 00s horror film.

The Obsessive Shadow Chapter 2 is expected on PS VR2, Quest, and SteamVR sometime this year.