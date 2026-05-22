The Obsessive Shadow's Mixed Reality Mode Brings A Stalker Into Your Home

The very thought of an intruder in your own home is enough to unnerve most people. The Obsessive Shadow aims to bring that terrifying experience with a new mixed reality mode.

Developer Pablo Heckman revealed the first teaser for the new gameplay mode at the Ruff Talk VR Showcase. Watch the teaser here:

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The base game takes place in a 1980s suburban home. Armed only with a flashlight and a voice on the other end of a phone call, players must use all of their senses to fend off a mysterious intruder peeping in through the windows.

The premise is reminiscent of some gameplay loops in the older Five Nights at Freddy's games, with the threats intensifying as the hours pass throughout the night. The Obsessive Shadow already has multiple available endings depending on the player's actions. There's currently no indication if the mixed reality mode will change that.

The Obsessive Shadow is available now on Meta Quest and Steam, the latter with both VR and flatscreen support.