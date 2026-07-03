Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone Mid Season Update Adds New DLC & Mission Lines

Extraction FPS Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone dropped a mid-season content update today with no wipe, meaning players keep their gear and seasonal progress while checking out DLC content and mission lines.

Let's break down everything included in the update:

New Missions

A new questline built around Leopard Global Security sees players investigate a new armed force on the island with Leopard-themed gear skins to unlock as players progress.

The Warzone Supply Agreement is now live. Players can log in to complete missions for rewards including gear vouchers and one of this update's new items, the grenade box.

is now live. Players can log in to complete missions for rewards including gear vouchers and one of this update's new items, the The new DLC casts players as an agent investigating the disappearance of a colleague on the island and uncovering a dark conspiracy in the process. This new playable character comes with two skins to choose from and new revolver variants. The new DLC can be played solo or co-op.

Quality Of Life Upgrades

Armor repair has been added for greater player flexibility during raids. Armor can be repaired both in headquarters and during active raids. Developer Caveman Studio says this system has been balanced to avoid abuse in active combat.

has been added for greater player flexibility during raids. Armor can be repaired both in headquarters and during active raids. Developer Caveman Studio says this system has been balanced to avoid abuse in active combat. The player headquarters has been expanded with new storage rooms, racks, weapon walls, and gear stands.

Two new storage boxes have been added: a dog tag box to collect and show off kill records and a grenade box for easier grenade storage and raid preparation.

to collect and show off kill records and a for easier grenade storage and raid preparation. A new colorblind crosshair mode has been added in the Settings menu.

has been added in the Settings menu. AK-74 series first person weapon sound effects have been updated.

Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone is available on Quest and Steam.