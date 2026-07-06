Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades Leaves Early Access After 10 Years

After a decade in Early Access, sandbox FPS Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades goes to its 1.0 full release with Update 120 ahead of the highly anticipated sequel.

Rust Ltd's Anton Hand thanked the H3VR community in a lengthy developer post on Steam before detailing the official Update 120. Setting aside the decade long development cycle, Update 120 itself spent nearly a year in the experimental branch of the game dating back to October 2025.

With twenty-three different versions of that update pushed before the full release this past Saturday, a lot of the new weapons and features were already available months ago and several versions featured time-specific events, like an Easter Egg hunt in April, so quantifying it here is a bit tricky.

That said, in terms of content, Update 120 'officially' includes the following:

The signature Take & Hold game mode supports two more focused modifiers. Blitz focuses on the 'take' part with attacking densely patrolled control points while Rampart centers on defending points.

focuses on the 'take' part with attacking densely patrolled control points while centers on defending points. The Lucky Looter character archetype in TNH (Take & Hold) completely bypasses the item shop and standard weapons progression, only picking up ammo, supplies, and new weapons from enemies and supply crates.

character archetype in TNH (Take & Hold) completely bypasses the item shop and standard weapons progression, only picking up ammo, supplies, and new weapons from enemies and supply crates. H3VR Studio is in full release. This is an officially supported alternative to fanmade modding tools that allows players to upload custom Sosig NPCs, Take and Hold characters, weapons and more. Rust has always openly supported modding for H3VR and this tool bridges the gap.

is in full release. This is an officially supported alternative to fanmade modding tools that allows players to upload custom Sosig NPCs, Take and Hold characters, weapons and more. Rust has always openly supported modding for H3VR and this tool bridges the gap. The Gameplanner , a sandbox specific system that allows sandbox players to set up specific scenarios as makeshift gameplay modes, has added multiple new objects and enemy options. These can be saved and shared with other players.

, a sandbox specific system that allows sandbox players to set up specific scenarios as makeshift gameplay modes, has added multiple new objects and enemy options. These can be saved and shared with other players. A new sandbox scene, the BBQ Range, is a recreational hangout where players can relax and play minigames like horseshoes.

A sequel, Hot Dogs, Horseshoes, and Hand Grenades 2, was announced for PC VR and Meta Quest 3 in May.

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes, and Hand Grenades is available now on Steam.