Gun Club VR and Dragon Fist are Meta's Horizon+ monthly titles for July, plus Phantom: Covert Ops joins the catalog.

Meta has once again bolstered its Horizon+ subscription service with two new monthly games and an addition to the games catalog. Gun Club VR lets you test your aim at the shooting range with tons of real-world weaponry, while Dragon Fist tests your might against world-class martial artists.

Here's a closer look at the Monthly Games for July.

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Gun Club VR

Kicking off July, we have Gun Club VR, a fully interactive shooting simulator. Gun Club VR offers players the chance to play around with some of the world's most iconic real firearms. Emphasizing mechanical realism, you'll rack slides, load mags, flick safeties, and manage recoil while experiencing all types of firearms across hundreds of target-shooting challenges.

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Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu

Experience the golden age of martial arts cinema in Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu. In this physics-based VR fighting game, you'll kick and punch your way through opponents, practice and combine strikes, dodges, blocks, and combos on your way to becoming a kung-fu master. There's a single-player campaign, co-op mode, and even PvP battles.

Lastly, Phantom: Covert Ops joins the Meta Horizon+ catalog this month. This stealth-action game has a unique mechanic in that it's played entirely seated, as you take on the role of an elite military operative moving via kayak through hostile waterways. You'll paddle your military kayak through flooded terrain and enemy bases.

Mike and I recently chatted about this very game during one of our recent UploadVR Gamescast episodes, where Mike recommended it as a thrilling and unique stealth game.

Horizon+ Games Catalog Games

Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can add new games to and remove games from the catalog at any time.

Here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:

Beat Saber

GOLF+

Walkabout Mini Golf

Ghosts of Tabor

Job Simulator

Green Hell VR

Titans Clinic

Thrill of the Fight

Asgard's Wrath 2

Angry Birds VR Isle of Pigs

Dungeons of Eternity

Breachers

Action Hero

Shave & Stuff

Crime Shop Simulator

I Expect You To Die 3

Deisim

After the Fall

Zero Caliber: Reloaded

Outta Hand

Blacktop Hoops

Spatial Ops

Onward

Into the Radius

Pets & Stuff

The 7th Guest VR

War of Wizards

Racket Club

The Light Brigade

Red Matter 2

Premium Bowling

Puzzling Places

Demeo

In Death: Unchained

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

Vacation Simulator

Project Demigod

The Climb 2

Les Mills Bodycombat

Maestro

Synth Riders

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu

Pistol Whip

iB Cricket

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Fruit Ninja

Table Troopers

Moss

Real VR Fishing

Escaping Wonderland

Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games

Meta also continues to add new games to the separate Indie Games Catalog, and you can see the entire list here.