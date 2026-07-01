Gun Club VR and Dragon Fist are Meta's Horizon+ monthly titles for July, plus Phantom: Covert Ops joins the catalog.
Meta has once again bolstered its Horizon+ subscription service with two new monthly games and an addition to the games catalog. Gun Club VR lets you test your aim at the shooting range with tons of real-world weaponry, while Dragon Fist tests your might against world-class martial artists.
Here's a closer look at the Monthly Games for July.
Gun Club VR
Kicking off July, we have Gun Club VR, a fully interactive shooting simulator. Gun Club VR offers players the chance to play around with some of the world's most iconic real firearms. Emphasizing mechanical realism, you'll rack slides, load mags, flick safeties, and manage recoil while experiencing all types of firearms across hundreds of target-shooting challenges.
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu
Experience the golden age of martial arts cinema in Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu. In this physics-based VR fighting game, you'll kick and punch your way through opponents, practice and combine strikes, dodges, blocks, and combos on your way to becoming a kung-fu master. There's a single-player campaign, co-op mode, and even PvP battles.
Lastly, Phantom: Covert Ops joins the Meta Horizon+ catalog this month. This stealth-action game has a unique mechanic in that it's played entirely seated, as you take on the role of an elite military operative moving via kayak through hostile waterways. You'll paddle your military kayak through flooded terrain and enemy bases.
Mike and I recently chatted about this very game during one of our recent UploadVR Gamescast episodes, where Mike recommended it as a thrilling and unique stealth game.
Horizon+ Games Catalog Games
Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can add new games to and remove games from the catalog at any time.
Here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:
- Beat Saber
- GOLF+
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Job Simulator
- Green Hell VR
- Titans Clinic
- Thrill of the Fight
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Angry Birds VR Isle of Pigs
- Dungeons of Eternity
- Breachers
- Action Hero
- Shave & Stuff
- Crime Shop Simulator
- I Expect You To Die 3
- Deisim
- After the Fall
- Zero Caliber: Reloaded
- Outta Hand
- Blacktop Hoops
- Spatial Ops
- Onward
- Into the Radius
- Pets & Stuff
- The 7th Guest VR
- War of Wizards
- Racket Club
- The Light Brigade
- Red Matter 2
- Premium Bowling
- Puzzling Places
- Demeo
- In Death: Unchained
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- Vacation Simulator
- Project Demigod
- The Climb 2
- Les Mills Bodycombat
- Maestro
- Synth Riders
- Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu
- Pistol Whip
- iB Cricket
- Medieval Dynasty New Settlement
- Fruit Ninja
- Table Troopers
- Moss
- Real VR Fishing
- Escaping Wonderland
Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games
Meta also continues to add new games to the separate Indie Games Catalog, and you can see the entire list here.
Meta Horizon+ is a subscription service that gives players access to a monthly selection of games for $7.99 USD per month, or $59.99 USD a year. New Horizon+ users can enjoy a one-month free trial.