For many gamers, nothing beats a good story, and VR is an especially powerful medium for storytelling. VR places you not just beside the characters, but inside the world they inhabit, making a strong narrative feel more immediate and personal than it ever could on a traditional screen.

That sense of presence is what makes story-driven VR games so memorable. Whether they ask you to solve a mystery, survive a haunting journey, or step into the shoes of an unforgettable character, the best of them do more than entertain. They make you feel like part of the story.

Here are some standout story-driven VR games that prove just how powerful interactive storytelling can be. These have been selected by Mike and James, UploadVR's games writers, and we'd love to hear about your favorites in the comments section.

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Before Your Eyes (PlayStation VR2)

As I (James) get older, I often find myself thinking about how quickly time seems to pass. My kids are growing up faster than I ever expected, and I wish I could slow things down and hold onto the little memories that seem to disappear almost as soon as they happen. This phase of life that I'm in has made Before Your Eyes resonate with me in a way few games have. It's also one of the most mechanically interesting games I've ever played in VR (or anywhere).

Before Your Eyes tells the life story of a recently deceased soul being ferried to the afterlife. Using eye-tracking (or simple controls in non-VR versions) the game advances whenever you blink, causing moments to slip away whether you're ready or not. It remains one of the most powerful stories I've ever experienced, using its unique mechanic to reinforce themes of memory, loss, family, and the fleeting nature of life.

It's only about 90 minutes long, but can obviously be experienced over and over, and each time is a bit different. Our review said it well: "there’s nothing else quite like Before Your Eyes."

Get it on PlayStation VR2.

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RuinsMagus (Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2)

A JRPG-inspired dungeon crawler in which you take on the role of a novice mage exploring ancient ruins in search of powerful artifacts. Through spell-casting combat, dungeon exploration, and interactions with a colorful cast of characters, the game gradually uncovers the mysteries surrounding the city's past and the secrets hidden there.

While it was often knocked for repetitive level design, it features high production value and fully realized side characters. The story is strong, including a touching love story at the midway point of the game, and a terrific arc for your sidekick Iris and the game's villain. Overall, it's a great game for fans of fantasy anime and character-driven stories.

Get it on Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.

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Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (Quest, PS VR2, PC, Pico)

A three-part time-traveling murder mystery that plays more as an interactive visual novel than a fully realized VR game. It takes place in a future city where crime has supposedly been eliminated. You take on the role of Hal Scion, who uses a unique ability to dive into memories and reconstruct past events while investigating an impossible murder that threatens the foundations of this seemingly perfect society.

Through detective work and narrative-driven puzzles, the game unfolds into a complex story filled with twists, conspiracies, and questions about truth and free will. This one won't be a good fit for everybody (visual novel-style games are polarizing). Still, it features fantastic characters and an intriguing plot for those patient enough to play it.

Get it on Quest, PlayStation VR2, PC VR, and Pico.

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Ghost Giant (PlayStation VR, Quest)

Our review said it well: "Ghost Giant has all the warmth and wonder you’ve come to expect from VR storytelling."

In this story-driven VR adventure, you play as a gentle giant spirit helping a young boy named Louis navigate life in the small town of Sancourt. Through light environmental puzzles and interactions with the world around him, you gradually form a bond with Louis and uncover a surprisingly emotional story about friendship.

Beneath its charming storybook presentation is a heartfelt and mature tale that tackles difficult themes, such as depression and neglect, with uncommon sensitivity.

Get it on PlayStation VR and Quest.

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Call of the Sea VR (Quest)

Call of the Sea is set in the 1930s, and follows Norah Everhart as she journeys to a remote South Pacific island in search of her missing husband. As she explores ancient ruins and uncovers the secrets of a lost civilization, she begins to unravel the mysteries of the island.

The game combines environmental puzzles and exploration, and while these elements are strong, they're not the game's greatest strength. Its terrific story and gorgeous visuals help to elevate its somewhat basic puzzle gameplay.

Get it on Quest.

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Edge of Nowhere (Rift)

Edge of Nowhere is a third-person VR adventure from Insomniac Games that follows Victor Howard, an adventurer who travels to Antarctica in search of his missing fiancée. What begins as a rescue mission quickly turns into a descent into madness as Victor encounters strange creatures, impossible landscapes, and horrors inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft (specifically, At The Mountains of Madness, a story written in 1931).

This game came out over ten years ago, and yet it's still one that we think about often enough. While it certainly is not perfect, it's worth playing even a decade later.

Get it on Rift (Meta Store).

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Lies Beneath (Quest)

This survival-horror game follows Mae, a college student who returns to her hometown of Slumber, Alaska, after learning that her father has gone missing. As she searches for answers, she uncovers terrifying secrets lurking beneath the town and finds herself trapped in a nightmare filled with monsters, mystery, and psychological horror.

The game's striking comic book-inspired presentation gives the story a unique and memorable style. Its combination of engaging storytelling, distinctive visuals, and effective horror makes it one of VR's standout story-driven experiences. But it's spooky and scary, so beware...

Get it on Quest.

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Red Matter 2 (Quest, PlayStation VR2, Steam, Pico)

Red Matter 2 is a stunningly presented sci-fi VR adventure in which you explore a lunar base and uncover the truth behind the mysterious substance known as Red Matter. Combining environmental puzzles, exploration, platforming, and light combat, the game builds an intriguing Cold War-inspired mystery within a richly detailed retro-futuristic universe.

The game will initially draw you in with its stunning visuals (indeed, Red Matter 2 presents some of the best graphics on Meta's headsets). But its engaging story is what will stick with you. While the narrative can be mysterious and occasionally cryptic, it delivers a compelling sci-fi adventure filled with twists, strong atmosphere, and a constant sense of discovery.

Get it on Quest, PlayStation VR 2, Steam and Pico.

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Hidden Memories of the Gardens Between (Quest, PC VR)

Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between is a puzzle adventure that follows childhood friends Arina and Frendt as they revisit key memories from their past, manifested in the form of stunning thematic islands. Through time-manipulation puzzles, the game explores themes of friendship, growing up, and the lasting impact of shared experiences. It's also super gorgeous to look at!

The game is especially worth playing not just for its heartfelt story, which deals with nostalgia and memory, but also for its amazing implementation of time-based VR puzzle elements.

Get it on Quest and PC VR via Steam.

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The Last Worker (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)



An immersive narrative adventure set in a bleak future where you play as Kurt, faithful employee of the world's largest retailer, Jüngle. The game blends first-person exploration, stealth, and work-simulation elements as Kurt is pulled into a moral conflict between obedience to capitalism and activism, with a story built around automation, labor, and the human cost of efficiency.

It is worth playing today primarily because the story feels sharp and timely. The game’s writing leans into satire, and critics singled out its narrative as one of its biggest strengths. Our review noted, "By taking aim at late stage capitalism, this over-the-top journey offers a fine narrative and great satirical humor, coupled with tense but enjoyable stealth missions."

Another bonus: it's a hybrid game, playable in VR or on a standard screen.

Get it on PC VR via Steam, PSVR 2, and Quest.

And those are just ten of our favorite story-driven VR games. Was your favorite included? What did we miss? Please share your favorites in the comments section below, so more people can enjoy the special storytelling potential of VR.