CleanSheet Soccer 2 Coming To Quest In September

CleanSheet Soccer 2, which released on PlayStation VR2 in June, is coming to Quest headsets this September.

Incisiv, the developers of CleanSheet Soccer 2, have announced that their goaltending arcade game is coming to Meta Quest on September 17. The game had previously been available on PlayStation VR2 only.

Rather than chase the fantasy of scoring spectacular goals, in CleanSheet Soccer 2 you're trying to stop them. You play as a goalkeeper, using your hands to punch, block, catch, and deflect shots in training missions, mock games, and arcade-style minigames.

A trailer has been released along with the Quest announcement:

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I reviewed CleanSheet Soccer 2 when it debuted on PlayStation VR2 earlier this year, and found the game to be "a focused, energetic, and surprisingly authentic goalkeeper experience that feels perfectly suited to VR."

You can read my full impressions here:

A recent update to the PlayStation VR2 version, called The Interactive Coaches Update, adds coach dialogue and tracks player performance over time, providing AI-powered feedback to recommend targeted training sessions and guide players through their career. Each coach also has a distinct personality and coaching style.

CleanSheet Soccer 2 is available now on PlayStation VR2 for $34.99, and will be coming to Meta Quest this September. You can wishlist the game on Meta's store now.