Legendary Tales Adds Sandbox Mode & Friendly Fire In New Update

Legendary Tales follows through on its promised roadmap to expand the action RPG dungeon crawler with a new sandbox mode and friendly fire feature. A roguelite mode is planned for a future update.

Developer Urban Wolf Games announced the roadmap in April with these two new features as its planned summer updates following the recent Meta Quest port. The friendly fire mode can be toggled on or off when creating a multiplayer session, opening up some potentially chaotic co-op gameplay. Urban Wolf reiterated that friendly fire was not intended to be a makeshift PvP mode, though it expects some players to use it in that way.

The sandbox mode functions as a long requested option for players to create custom builds and test equipment in an environment that doesn't require hours of grinding and repeated dungeon runs to tweak and tune to perfection. Sandbox characters can be set to any level with any equipment and skill point allocations and tested in an arena. Any regular monster or champion, the latter with up to three special abilities, can be spawned in any quantity to test players' skills.

In the dev post, Urban Wolf also followed up on the possible roguelite mode it mentioned in the roadmap post in April. Originally an exploratory research project, it has now entered full production. There was no news on a possible release date, though it is very likely to be a paid DLC.

Legendary Tales is out now on PlayStation VR2, Steam, and Meta Quest.