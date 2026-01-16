Dark Fantasy RPG Legendary Tales Arrives On Quest

Legendary Tales is a dark fantasy RPG with physics-based combat that's just out on Quest.

Almost two years after its initial release on PC VR and PlayStation VR2, Legendary Tales is available now on the Meta Quest 3 and 3S. We found it has "satisfying" physics-based combat across its extensive dungeon-crawling, with the promise of more than 15 hours of content. Fully playable solo or in online co-op mode, its quest-driven storyline can be experienced with friends from the beginning all the way through to the end. While no specific port features were mentioned, developer Urban Wolf Games mentioned the Quest version has “the most advanced system updates that are not released on PCVR and PSVR2 yet.”

Akin to a Dark Souls experience in VR, the core gameplay mechanic of Legendary Tales is the exploration of loot-filled dungeons complete with skeletons, orcs, and challenging boss fights. Its focus on a hands-on crafting system allows players to collect materials to craft weapons, as well as dabble in alchemy to use various potions to aid in battle. The physics-based combat focuses on precise parrying to retaliate against enemy attacks and hopefully leave every encounter unscathed. Finally, its detailed skill tree gives a bevy of specializations as a rogue, mage, warrior, or a personalized hybrid build.

In a heartfelt Reddit post the day before the game’s release this week, the developer acknowledged the bad timing while also talking about their personal experience regarding developing for virtual reality and its challenges. A DLC expansion named “Dawn of History” with new items, maps, and enemies is expected later this year.

Legendary Tales is out now for Meta Quest, PS VR2, and Steam.