Tarzan VR Delisted: 'Renewing The License For This IP Is Simply Not Commercially Viable'

Fun Train says it is not renewing its license to publish Tarzan VR from Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. and delisting the game from all platforms.

The Tarzan game was panned and earned a rare "avoid" rating from us in our review, titled "lord of the fumble." The publisher is dropping the game to $4.99 where they can until it's gone, claiming that if you buy it, it will "remain in your library and fully playable" after it is no longer for sale new. Fun Train "will not be supporting the game beyond Jan 31st 2026."

Fun Train is associated as publisher with The Exorcist VR and Twilight Zone VR as well as BlackGate and Jungle Man. BlackGate in particular is off to a strong start on the Quest Store after releasing late last year. Fun Train says its other games aren't affected.

'While we would like to renew the license and keep Tarzan available for new players, the current state of the VR market makes it increasingly difficult to keep legacy titles active across platforms." The email from Fun Train CEO Douglas Nabors notes. "With recent industry-wide studio closures and layoffs—particularly at Meta—it’s clear the market is under real pressure. At this stage, renewing the license for this IP is simply not commercially viable."

The game will no longer be for sale from January 31st on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation stores.

While we warned players to avoid this one and they did, I just spent $5 on Steam for the version of the game originally developed by Stonepunk Studios to keep in my library as a curiosity. What happens when I try to launch it on the Steam Frame in standalone? I'm not sure, but I wanted to have that piece of VR history in my library before it disappeared.

If you haven't had the chance to hear the song made for the Tarzan VR trailer, do give it a listen below before bidding farewell to "the lord of the fumble."