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PlayStation VR2 Gets A Discount For Sony PlayStation Days Of Play

 &  James Tocchio
PlayStation VR2 Gets A Discount For Sony PlayStation Days Of Play

Beginning May 27 and running until June 10, PlayStation VR2 will be sold at a $100 discount during Sony's Days of Play.

As part of Sony's annual Days of Play promotional event, PlayStation VR2 is getting a $100 price cut, bringing the cost of the headset from $399 to $299. The sale runs through June 10 and also includes free shipping and additional discounts on hardware and accessories in select regions. Full details and specific deals can be seen on the PlayStation Blog.

The PS VR2 deal comes along with broader hardware discounts, PlayStation Store sales, PlayStation Plus bonuses, and community events across the PlayStation ecosystem. Sony says this year’s event will feature discounted PS5 and PS4 games, along with promotions on accessories including DualSense controllers, the Pulse Elite headset, and Pulse Explore earbuds.

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UploadVRHenry Stockdale

Sony's latest VR headset is a great piece of hardware that's been widely praised for its excellent displays, eye tracking, and immersive haptic feedback. The PlayStation VR2 normally retails for $399. The new, temporary price of $299 is quite appealing, and it will be interesting to see if this sale will move consumers to splash out the cash on a PS VR2.

The full details of the sale will launch on Sony's Days of Play website starting May 27 at 12:01 AM.

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