Tactical Assault VR Partners Cut Ties After Disclosure of Past Legal Conviction

After news surfaced of a 2020 arrest and subsequent conviction of one of its lead developers, Tactical Assault VR has been dropped by publisher 2080 Games and its association with Combat Waffle Studios has been severed by the Ghosts of Tabor developer.

CONTENT WARNING: This article addresses the commercial sexual exploitation of children, which may be distressing to some readers. Please engage at your own discretion.

Xerxes Jarvis Sangco, known online and in the Tactical Assault community as Jarvis, was arrested in Nevada in the summer of 2020. The records show that Sangco communicated with and attempted to meet with an undercover officer posing as a fifteen-year-old prostitute. He was arrested along with three other people and charged with first-offense soliciting a child for prostitution and luring a child/mentally ill person to engage in a sexual act.

Clark County court records show Sangco later pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor of conspiracy to solicit or engage in prostitution. He was sentenced to up to twenty months of probation and required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender until his probation was completed. Sangco was released from probation upon completion in August 2022. His sex offender registration was subject to a dropdown at that time, a term referring to the lowering of a tier and loosening of restrictions.

Credit to YouTuber 'TiredInfantryman' for a detailed video regarding the allegations and links for our follow-up and fact-checking.

Publisher 2080 Games, whose clients include Gunman Contracts, Memoreum, and Miracle Pool, released a brief statement on X:

Yesterday we became aware of a past incident related to the developer of Tactical Assault VR. Consequently, we have made the decision to terminate our publishing agreement with the developer and the game.

Scott Albright from Combat Waffle Studios (Ghosts of Tabor) stated the following in a post on Discord:

Effective immediately, we are removing all Tactical Assault content and promotional material from Ghosts of Tabor. We have learned that Jarvis, the lead of Tactical Assault, is a convicted child sex offender.

He continued:

That said, do not direct your anger toward the Tactical Assault development team or their families. They found out about this only this morning, and they are not responsible for Jarvis's actions.

Our relationship with Tactical Assault is over. We will not promote, support, or associate with the project going forward.

At the time of this article, neither Sangco nor Tactical Assault developer HammerFire Interactive has released an official statement. We will follow up if/when that happens.

Editor's note: UploadVR was not aware of this information when Tactical Assault VR was included in our recent UploadVR Summer Showcase game bundle on Humble Bundle.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of sexual assault, please consider using the following resources: