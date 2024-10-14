Half-Life: Alyx Mod Gunman Contracts Becomes Full Game On PC VR Next Year

Gunman Contracts - Stand Alone, the new VR shooter from solo developer ANB_Seth, is escaping the shackles of a Half-Life: Alyx mod with an early access launch in 2025.

The debut original game from ANB_Seth, Gunman Contracts - Stand Alone takes you into the role of a professional hitman. You take on ruthless criminal forces and bring justice in a chaotic underworld, one contract at a time, in this action-heavy shooter. In partnership with publisher 2080 Games (MiRacle Pool), Gunman Contracts - Stand Alone will launch as both a VR and flatscreen game on Steam.

However, while it will be available in virtual reality and as a standard game, Gunman Contracts - Stand Alone is being developed as a VR-first title. That's based on the developer's very popular Half-Life: Alyx mods, and the Gunman Contracts duology of chapters turned the sci-fi shooter into a mobster game. The mods grew a large audience of fans on the Steam Workshop.

The Steam storefront page for the game states that Gunman Contracts - Stand Alone is expected to be in early access for roughly two to three years. The 'Gunman's Base', a variety of weapons and associated mods, and potentially the first contract will launch with the game in 2025. Roughly six contracts are expected when the game reaches version 1.0.

Gunman Contracts - Stand Alone will be released on PC VR via Steam, as well as being a flatscreen title, sometime in 2025.