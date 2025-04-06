Pinball FX VR'S Tables On Quest 3 & 3S: Up Close With Star Trek, Addams Family, Indiana Jones, BSG & More

Pinball FX VR is now officially out and we recently went hands-on during a live stream to tour the arcade and check out all of the new tables Zen Studios brought to life.

When you purchase the game you get three tables included and no...none of your previously purchased Zen Pinball tables carry over into this release.

Included are the classic Pinball Noir, Curse of the Mummy, and Sky Pirates: Treasures of the Clouds ready to play in both virtual and mixed reality.

The rest of the tables you might have seen in the advertising prior to launch are all paid DLC. This makes buying the complete game a "Pricey Commitment" as noted in the full review on our site. Taking the base cost of the game at $9.99 USD, and making it a whopping $79.93 if you collected all the currently available tables.

We encourage you to check out our stream above for a look at how the game plays in VR, mixed reality and both with and without a physical X-Arcade cabinet. We also have a helpful discussion about do-it-yourself pinball and arcade input solutions at home. Feel free to email me at don@uploadvr.com if you've built a homemade arcade cabinet of some kind for VR use.

Since we couldn't show all of the tables on our stream, we decided to put together a list with close up video views of each table captured directly inside a Quest 3 headset for prospective pinball wizards to understand what it's like in one of these arcades, up close in stereoscopic 3D with a table you could even crawl underneath if you wanted.

Included Tables

Here are the three tables that are included in the initial purchase price of Pinball FX VR at $9.99.

Sky Pirates

Sky Pirates: Treasures of the Clouds presents players with a table featuring various airships, colorful cabinet graphics and lots of fast action. The table comes to life with the wise cracking Sky Pirate standing next to you firing his hand cannon as environmental effects like sparkling treasure trails and animated battles fill the sky, immersing players in a world where pinball and adventure meet.

Curse Of The Mummy

This visually stunning table is centered around an eye-catching waterfall feature with environmental effects that create an eerie, mystical atmosphere. Playing pinball with a life-sized mummy standing to your side, ready to scream with an eerie green glow at every lost ball is exhilarating and really connects you with the table.

Pinball Noir

Pinball Noir presents a table that's designed to resemble a gritty and rain-soaked cityscape. The cabinet graphics feature vintage cars, shadowy figures, and flickering neon lights. Environmental effects including animated rain, flashing streetlights, and the lurking semi-monochromatic detective standing next to the table all come together to deliver a moody ambiance.

Universal Pinball: TV Classics

At writing, this DLC is the only true combo pack offered in the game and priced at $14.99. Zen teamed up with Universal Studios to provide three tables based on popular sci-fi and fantasy television series.

Xena: Warrior Princess

From the moment this table starts up players are treated with the show's epic opening monologue voiced by legendary Don LaFontaine, aka "King of the Movie Trailers". This table immerses players in the rich mythology of Xena, featuring vibrant artwork and an upper track. The design includes thematic elements of the iconic '90s TV show setting the stage for intense pinball-based combat. Environmental effects feature animated battles, sounds of clashing swords, and atmospheric chants.

Knight Rider

This sleek table's design is brought to life with visuals based off the iconic car K.I.T.T. Players are treated with fast-paced animations and iconic sound effects that come together nicely to enhance the experience. Aside from all of the action happening on the table, K.I.T.T. is also driving around a track surrounding the player putting them right into the heart of the action.

Battlestar Galactica

Based on the 2004 reboot of Glen A. Larson's epic 70's space drama, Battlestar Galactica, this table is a visual feast with the mighty Galactica straddling the table while relentlessly pursued by an ever-present Cylon Basestar. The table's aesthetic is straight from the show, and all of the included sound bites provide excellent fan service. "Roll the hard six" reminds us "All of this has happened before. All of this will happen again." So say we all.

Williams Pinball

In a collaboration with Williams, Zen offers four popular tables one of which is our personal favorite, each priced individually at $9.99.

World Cup Soccer

The Williams Pinball World Cup Soccer table features a cabinet that presents a lively soccer themed backdrop. Scoring goals activates special features such as multiball and provides additional skill-shot opportunities thus intensifying the competitive spirit of you vs the machine. With its bright and colorful artwork, full-sized soccer-playing mascot standing aside the table and catchy sound effects, this table looks to draw in both pinball enthusiasts and soccer fans alike.

Twilight Zone

In a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind, the Twilight Zone table provides both fan service as well as fast paced silver ball action. This table features several easter eggs from the iconic classic sci-fi series, as well as sound bites of memorable quotes from the long-runnning show's episodes. If the door in the center of the table that seemingly opens to another dimension wasn't eye-candy enough, players are also treated to a life sized robot companion standing ever vigilant aside the table along the way. If you are a Twilight Zone fan, or are just looking for a visually stunning and fun table to add to your collection , this is one you won't want to skip.

The Addams Family

This table lets players immerse themselves in the spooky, yet humorous world of The Addams Family. Featuring the animated characters of Cousin Itt standing next to the table and Thing crawling across it, the table graphics are fitting to the long-running series and coupled with engaging screen animations and witty sound bites, it all comes together nicely to provide an outstanding virtual pinball experience especially for fans of The Addams Family franchise.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

As a life-long Star Trek fan, if there is one table in the entire collection that is a "must-own" for me, it has to be Star Trek: The Next Generation! This table really brings the fan service, from the iconic main theme playing in the background to multiple quotes from the main characters ringing out along the way. Visually the table is stunning with a nice looking model of the Enterprise NCC-1701-D often engaged in battle against Romulan Warbirds, Cardassian Galor class cruisers or Klingon Birds of Prey. Aside from all of the action outside of the table, under the glass players are treated to even more fan service with easter eggs to find in the cabinet's graphics. There is a lot going on with this table and whether you're a fan of the show or just a pinball wizard, you're sure to find a lot here to love.

Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure

Rounding out the available DLC tables is the iconic Indiana Jones: the Pinball Adventure table. One of the more expensive standalone table DLCs at $14.99, this one has a life-sized Indy standing next to you cracking his whip as you play. It might be expensive for a single table, but if you are a fan of the franchise, this is one we recommend not skipping on.

We're likely to keep this list updated as Pinball FX VR grows over time, so if you're a pinball fan on the fence or waiting around for your table to arrive, consider bookmarking this page or leaving a comment below and checking back for updates. If you're looking for something in the meantime, you can find extensive coverage of Walkabout Mini Golf's DLC.

While Pinball FX VR doesn't have multiplayer right now, its online leaderboards still recreate that same satisfying feeling of taking a top spot with careful skill.

The initial nine tables Zen offers leave us wanting more. We'll be updating the list here as this particular collection grows. We're unsure if we'll rank these releases here or in a separate listing, but if you happen to have purchased several for Quest headsets please add to the comments below ranking your favorites.

Until future releases, may your flippers be fast and your misses return as Lazarus balls.

Check back in with UploadVR here and on YouTube as we play other games, including fan-made modes and top releases on PCVR.