Sci-fi shooter-smasher Harpagun expands to PlayStation VR2 and Steam next week with a full campaign.

Already available in Early Access on Quest, Something Random’s sci-fi shooter Harpagun allows you to interact with a post-post-apocalyptic environment in on-rails levels. As a space junker armed with Magnetic Rays in both arms, you have a plethora of industrial artifacts and mushroom-like aliens at your disposal to toss around. You can find the trailer below.

Touted as a full campaign, Harpagun’s distance-grabbing lends itself to physics-based action while uncovering what transpired on this desolate, retro-futuristic planet that was once heavily populated. With plenty of dark humor, upbeat music, and cartoon-inspired animations once the story concludes, the arcade and arena modes await those craving more combat challenges.

No PlayStation VR2-specific enhancements have been announced yet, but it's worth noting that Something Random’s last entry on the system, Toy Trains, took advantage of the Adaptive Triggers. Harpagun represents a strong departure from cozy track-building; however, after three years in development, this wacky action game promises satisfying first-person smashing designed exclusively for VR.

Harpagun arrives on PlayStation VR2 and Steam on April 10, and it is already available in Early Access on Quest.