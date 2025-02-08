VR Shooter-Smasher Harpagun Begins Early Access Next Week On Quest

Harpagun, a new shooter-smasher VR arcade game, launches in early access next week on Quest.

Developed by Polish studio Something Random, a studio whose recent works include Survivors of Xcalibur and Toy Trains, we first learned about Harpagun back in September. As a 'space-junker-in-training' stranded on a remote planet, your goal involves escaping this dangerous place while wild creatures seek to kill you at every turn.

Armed with a gravity gun that can be used on enemies, items, and the environment, you've got various weapons to choose from, including machine guns, bouncing lasers and “living” grenade launchers. These levels also vary between “forests, fields, farming villages, a desolated cosmodrome, high-rise cities and even vast undergrounds creeping with alien life.”

In early access, Something Random confirms Harpagun features “a portion” of the campaign mode, two combat arenas and an arcade mode. While a timeframe for additional updates isn't clear, the studio states that it plans to expand with new levels, bosses, and additional gameplay modes.

Harpagun enters early access on February 13 on the Meta Quest platform, and a Steam demo remains available. PC VR, PlayStation VR2 and Pico ports will follow “at a later date.”