Harpagun Is A New Shooter-Smasher From Ex-Superhot Developers

Harpagun is a new shooter/smasher VR action game that focuses on gameplay, as you kill an onslaught of enemies on a hostile planet.

Developed by Something Random, a studio comprised of ex-Superhot developers and the team behind Toy Trains. Announced during the XR Indies & Friends Game Showcase, Harpagun sees you portray a 'space-junker-in-training' who gets into trouble and must escape a dangerous planet after he gets in over his head. Here's the new trailer.

Armed with various tools at your disposal to dispatch enemies, the most exciting gadget is undoubtedly the 'gravity ray.' This allows you to safely interact with enemies and items while smashing them together at a distance. Other weapons include classic machine guns, bouncing lasers, and living grenade launchers.

Harpagun's exciting premise juxtaposes the relaxing reveal of Something Random's other trailer during XR Indies & Friends Game Showcase. A mixed reality mode is coming to Meta Quest headsets for Toy Trains, marking the second major update following the inclusion of new levels and a Sandbox mode back in April.

Harpagun is set to launch in Q1 2025 for Meta Quest, PC VR via Steam, PSVR 2, and Pico headsets.