Civilization VII VR arrives on Quest 3 and Quest 3S on April 10 for $60.

Announced in February, Civ VII VR is the first XR title in the long-running society-building strategy series, which first debuted in 1991. In this latest version you peer down at the game from above, and can lean in to examine the finer details of every building and unit, as if it were a board game.

The game can be played in either mixed reality or VR, allowing you to either play in your physical space or in a fully realized virtual environment based on the theme of their chosen leader.

0:00 / 4:38 1× A new official gameplay overview.

In addition to solo play, Civ VII VR also includes online multiplayer in which up to three other Quest 3 and Quest 3S players can compete with one another.

Civ VII VR also features a VR gallery called "The Archives" in which players can be fully immersed in their achievements, packed with dioramas and displays highlighting in-game milestones.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously expressed a strong interest in the Civilization series. “I'd be surprised if anyone in the world could beat me at that,” he previously stated.

Would-be leaders can now preorder Sid Meier’s Civilization VII VR on the Meta Horizon Store for $60, and the game is set to release on April 10.