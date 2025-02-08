Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 VR Is Officially Coming To Quest 3

Announced by 2K and Firaxis Games, Sid Meier's Civilization 7 VR is coming to Quest 3 this spring.

Sid Meier's society-running strategy saga has been around since 1991, with the series iterating on its unique turn-based play style since its inception. Announced at the Civ World Summit today, this foray into VR is a new direction for the influential 4X series. The upcoming port will arrive on Quest 3 and 3S at launch, and other Quest headsets haven't been confirmed. During this event, Meta also gave the entire audience a Quest 3 headset each.

PlaySide Studios is developing this VR port, the studio responsible for the recently released Dumb Ways: Free For All , which launched on Quest headsets last November.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 VR is set to play like a board game, where players stand above a game board as their imagined society grows and changes before their eyes. You'll have the choice to play in either mixed reality which creates a playspace on top of your surroundings, whereas fully immersive VR pops you into an intricately built space that reflects the historical styling of your chosen leader.

Alongside typical gameplay, Civilization 7 VR also features a room players can immerse themselves in that celebrates their achievements. Called 'The Archives,' this space is filled with 'detailed dioramas' highlighting game milestones. You can play in single-player or multiplayer with up to three additional players online, and we've queried whether cross-platform multiplayer is supported with flatscreen versions of the game.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the Meta and the Sid Meier’s Civilization series in the news together. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously expressed an interest in streaming the Civilization series on Twitch. “I'd be surprised if anyone in the world could beat me at that,” stated Zuckerberg at the time.