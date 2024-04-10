Toy Trains Gets New Levels And A Sandbox Mode Next Week

Toy Trains will receive new levels, a sandbox mode and more in the free 'Infinite Loop' update next week.

Released in January, Toy Trains is a nostalgic VR track-building puzzle game and the Infinite Loop update marks its first major post-launch patch. Developer Something Random confirmed that the update includes 12 new challenging levels, a brand new sandbox mode and "some other broadly requested features." That arrives on April 18.

‼️ Save the date ‼️ Toy Trains - INFINITE LOOP UPDATE is coming on 18th of April! 😍



🚂12 challenging levels

🚂SANDBOX MODE

🚂... and some other broadly requested features



All of that- FOR FREE! 🥹

Choo choo! #vr #vrgame #ToyTrains #InfiniteLoop pic.twitter.com/ic1O4hejzS — Something Random Games (@somerandgames) April 10, 2024

Set in your grandparents' attic, Toy Trains splits this campaign into different chapters. Using trains to deliver materials from a construction site to each location, you're tasked with building new landmarks for your imaginary town like a local cinema or city hall.

We had positive impressions in our Toy Trains hands-on at launch. Calling it a "wonderfully cozy" puzzle game that "recaptures the childhood magic of model train sets," we praised the colorful presentation on Quest 3, open-ended challenges and gameplay depth.

Toy Trains is available now on PC VR, PSVR 2 and the Meta Quest platform. A Pico version is also coming, though the release date remains unconfirmed.