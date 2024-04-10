Toy Trains Gets New Levels And A Sandbox Mode Next Week

Toy Trains will receive new levels, a sandbox mode and more in the free 'Infinite Loop' update next week.
Released in January, Toy Trains is a nostalgic VR track-building puzzle game and the Infinite Loop update marks its first major post-launch patch. Developer Something Random confirmed that the update includes 12 new challenging levels, a brand new sandbox mode and "some other broadly requested features." That arrives on April 18.
Set in your grandparents' attic, Toy Trains splits this campaign into different chapters. Using trains to deliver materials from a construction site to each location, you're tasked with building new landmarks for your imaginary town like a local cinema or city hall.
We had positive impressions in our Toy Trains hands-on at launch. Calling it a "wonderfully cozy" puzzle game that "recaptures the childhood magic of model train sets," we praised the colorful presentation on Quest 3, open-ended challenges and gameplay depth.
Toy Trains is available now on PC VR, PSVR 2 and the Meta Quest platform. A Pico version is also coming, though the release date remains unconfirmed.