Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate Is Out Now On PS VR2 & Quest, Here's A Graphics Comparison

Time-travel adventure Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate from Mighty Eyes is out now on PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest.

After a few delays, Mighty Eyes finally released the remake that aims to provide better physics, graphics and interactions. The new environments shine particularly brightly on PlayStation VR2, but they're certainly eye-catching on both systems.

As we've seen with some other recent releases, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is simultaneously launching on both PlayStation VR2 and Quest, with a PC release coming sometime later. If you're in the situation of wondering which version to get right now, with access to Quest and PlayStation VR2 systems, we've got a graphics comparison for you to get a feel for the differences.

You can find the full video embedded via YouTube below:

When we first reviewed Wanderer's original 2022 release we gave the game high praise, calling it an "enormously enjoyable adventure". Since then, it has continuously seen positive community reviews, standing at "very positive" on Steam. Now with its new release, Mighty Eyes includes full-body avatars and advanced haptics.

In Wanderer, players step into the shoes of Asher Neumann, navigating the game's vibrant worlds while rewriting history along the way. Players can swim, jump, and climb through intricately designed timelines and, with the introduction of new combat systems and expansive environments, The Fragments of Fate aims to revitalize the way players approach adventure gaming in virtual reality.

We've gotten a look around the new Fragments of Fate in both Quest and PlayStation VR2, and spent some time with the mechanics to capture this graphics comparison. If you're looking for a review, though, we don't feel confident in saying much more just yet and we'll have that here on UploadVR.com in a couple of days.

In the meantime, those ready to wander timelines anyway can share their thoughts in the comments below.