Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate Has Been Delayed Once More

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, a time-travel escape room adventure game, has been delayed once again.

Developer Mighty Eyes has not announced a new release date for the game, saying only that "news won't be too far away." Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate was originally scheduled for release in June 2024 before being pushed back to October 31. The studio cites the inherent difficulty in VR development, stating that the delays stem from their determination to "push the boundaries of what's possible" in a VR adventure game.

Here's the full statement:

We have some bad news time travellers and there's no way to sugar coat this - we have to delay the game (large sigh)... one more time.

We hear you! Again?! A time travel game that can't ship on time - how ironic! We know! But trust us, we did not make this decision lightly. We also know it's just another in the spate of VR game delays and you all just want to get stuck into some epic VR experiences. While we could go into the multitude of reasons for the delay, the truth is - VR development is bloody tough, especially when we're determined to push the boundaries of what's possible with a VR adventure game.

We truly are sorry, but we want to make sure we get this right and we don't want to let you, our players, down. We are getting very close though! This extra time will allow us to fine-tune and polish Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate across all platforms, continue to QA and fix bugs as well as offer day one multi-language support. We know Wanderer: TFOF is a unique VR adventure and we want to ensure the experience is one you'll never forget.

We're not going to share our release date just yet... been there, done that (lessons have certainly been learned). But, rest assured that news won't be too far away and this time it is not going to budge!

So - we ask, once again, for your patience, kindness and faith. We are hell bent on bringing you an epic time travelling adventure and we aren't giving up on that vision.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is a remake of 2022's Wanderer, an adventure game focused on escape room-style puzzles with a time-traveling hook. When we reviewed the original version in 2022, we called it "an enormously enjoyable adventure."

Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate is coming to the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2, Pico, and Steam.