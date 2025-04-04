Arcade Racer Exer Gale Enters Early Access This June

Arcade racer Exer Gale launches into Early Access on Quest this June.

Developed by Chark Studio, Exer Gale is an immersive flight simulator that asks players to glide through the air like a bird – literally. As you dip around chunky 3D environments, avoiding aerial obstacles, you can rack up a high score that will display on a global leaderboard. Alongside the racing mode, Exer Gale offers a relaxing game mode, enabling players to roam about the skies without the pressure of competition. Check out some gameplay below:

0:00 / 0:43 1× Trailer from the Ruff Talk VR Showcase

“[Exer Gale] has been in development for several years and has changed directions a few times,” explained Chark Studio in a prepared statement. “However, the core of the experience remains unchanged - to fly, glide and dive using your hands as wings. Zero buttons involved - just controller and body movement.”

As part of the press release, the developer also announced that a multiplayer mode is currently in the works and will be available on Quest headsets at launch. This will introduce gameplay revisions alongside cosmetic items, while the team aims to finish the game later this year and “scale it to other VR platforms.”

Exer Gale will be available for Quest this June, and it's arriving on other VR platforms like Steam in the future.