VR/MR Puzzler Squingle Arcade Is Out Today On Meta Quest For Free

Squingle Arcade, a free-to-play spatial puzzler with mixed reality support, is out today on Meta Quest.

We first learned about Squingle Arcade, a faster-paced evolution of the original Squingle, at the VR Games Showcase in March.

Watch the release trailer here:

0:00 / 1:00 1×

Squingle Arcade tasks players to guide glowing orbs through fluid glass-like 3D mazes while avoiding traps, collecting colored pods, and defeating enemies. It supports controller and hand tracking inputs with a choice of immersive or mixed reality environments.

At launch, Squingle Arcade has over sixty levels with more reportedly planned post release. Competitive players can chase others in asynchronous multiplayer for a place on the global leaderboards. New orb skins can be unlocked by completing full sets of levels.

One of the most interesting features of Squingle Arcade is the levels are scalable, meaning the mazes can be shrunk to a compact desktop-friendly size or expanded to fill an entire room. I have done this with other mixed reality supported games like Demeo and being able to scale up and walk through a virtual environment in my own home like this is a sight to behold.

Squingle Arcade was also slated for release on Steam, Apple Vision Pro, and Pico headsets, but we have not received any updates on release dates for those platforms. The game can be wishlisted on Steam now with a Q3 2026 release window. The official press release from developer Squingle Studios and publisher VRAL Games simply says it is releasing 'first' on Meta Quest.

Squingle Arcade is available now free-to-play on Meta Quest.