Nintendo Switch & Switch 2 Getting Official Virtual Boy Accessory

Switch and Switch 2 are getting official Virtual Boy accessories that Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can slot their consoles into to play classic 3D games like Mario's Tennis.

Released in 1995, Nintendo's Virtual Boy was the first standalone home stereoscopic 3D gaming system, providing a 384×224 red-only monochrome image to each eye via the two lenses. While often described as a "VR headset", Virtual Boy lacked any kind of head tracking, not even rotational, and had a narrow field of view. That's not to say it wasn't an interesting 3D console - it just wasn't really VR.

Virtual Boy was a market failure, selling very few units, and was discontinued after just one year. But it left a lasting cultural impact, and is looked back on fondly by many in the VR industry.

The full-priced accessory (left) and cheaper cardboard model (right).

Now, 30 years later, Nintendo just announced a $100 Virtual Boy accessory for Switch and Switch 2, featuring a similar design to the original but lacking screens and compute.

Instead, you'll slot your Switch console into the front, as you might have done with your phone for a Samsung Gear VR or Google Daydream a decade ago. The Switch console will run and display the games, while the accessory provides the lenses and housing.

A cheaper cardboard model will also be available for $25, which looks to be somewhat reminiscent of Nintendo Labo VR, which supports the original Switch but not Switch 2.

For both accessories, Switch Lite is not supported.

The Nintendo Switch Virtual Boy accessories will launch on February 17, and the games will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers, with the first arriving that day.

A total of 14 Virtual Boy games will be available "over time", Nintendo says:

Virtual Boy Wario Land

Galactic Pinball

Red Alarm

Teleroboxer

Mario’s Tennis

Jack Bros.

Vertical Force

Mario Clash

Golf

Virtual Bowling

Innsmouth no Yakata (JP)

Space Invaders: Virtual Collection

V-Tetris

3D Tetris

The 14 Virtual Boy games coming to Nintendo Switch & Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is priced at $50/year, and also offers online multiplayer, cloud saves, voice chat, and other Nintendo Classics.

Article updated shortly after publication to include the prices of the accessories and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.