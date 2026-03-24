Everything Announced At The VR Games Showcase March 2026

If you missed the VR Games Showcase, we have you covered with a list of all the big reveals, trailers, and news with direct links to more detailed articles.

The first VR Games Showcase of 2026 is in the books with multiple game announcements, release dates, new content, and gameplay spotlights. It's a lot to dissect, so we've compiled everything here for your convenience.

Each game listed has a link to our detailed VRGS coverage for that title. If the showcase simply spotlighted news we have already covered, we linked to those details instead.

The showcase was sponsored by Bandai Namco's upcoming Little Nightmares: Altered Echoes VR. This trailer was the same featured in the official announcement earlier this month.

We also played a demo of the title sponsor at the Game Developers Conference if you want to know more about the game.

The Main Show

Payday: Aces High

Payday: Aces High (Quest, PC VR, Steam Frame), a four player co-op heist game was the first new game reveal, coming from veteran studio Fast Travel Games (Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, Mannequin) sometime in 2026.

Compass (Quest, PS VR2, PC VR), another brand new game reveal, is an open world piloting adventure from Trebuchet Studios (Prison Boss, Broken Edge) coming in Spring 2026.

Exoshock Founder's Edition

Exoshock (Quest, PC VR, Steam Frame, PS VR2) has released a $12.99 Founder's Edition available now with early buyers getting access to the current developer's build and a complimentary Quest or Steam key upon the game's full release and other perks. This hybrid first person shooter will be crossplay-compatible with PS5 and Steam players.

Forefront 1.0 Release Date

Thirty-two player first person shooter Forefront (Quest, PC VR, PS VR2 coming soon) announced April 23 for its 1.0 release.

Dimensional Double Shift's Sporelando

Owlchemy Labs' co-op job simulator Dimensional Double Shift (Quest, Galaxy XR) revealed its latest DLC world, Sporelando, coming on April 23. We actually went hands on during the Game Developers Conference this month.

Among Us 3D: VR Definitive Edition

Among Us 3D's Definitive Edition (PC VR, Quest, PS VR2, Pico) gets a full launch trailer and (delayed) release date of April 7.

One More Delve (PC VR, Quest) is a physics-based co-op dungeon crawler coming next month on April 27.

VMX

BMX, scooter, and mountain biking title VMX (PC VR) hits Steam this week on March 26. A Meta Quest port will follow at a later date.

Space Control

As we previously reported, chaotic sci-fi adventure Space Control touches down on Meta Quest, no joke, on April 1.

The Amusement

The developers of roomscale puzzle-based narrative game The Amusement detailed the 1920s-based title's movement system. The Amusement hits Quest and PC VR on April 16.

The Lightkeepers

We got more gameplay and details from co-op survival game The Lightkeepers, coming to Meta Quest in Q3 2026 from Spectral Games (Medieval Dynasty: New Settlement).

Spymaster

After a teaser trailer earlier this month, Innerspace (A Fisherman's Tale) dropped a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming espionage thriller Spymaster, coming to Meta Quest and PC VR in Early Access later this year.

Panoptic 2

Asymmetrical multiplayer hide-and-seek sequel Panoptic 2 ups the ante from the first game by pitting VR players against up to four flatscreen challengers. Panoptic 2 is coming to PC VR and Meta Quest.

The Boys: Trigger Warning

Just a couple of days ahead of its March 26 release on Meta Quest, The Boys: Trigger Warning showcased an extended look at the gameplay players can expect. Look for our full review of Pixel Ripped developer Arvore's newest offering on UploadVR soon.

Primal Rumble

We got a developer's breakdown of Primal Rumble, a charming turn-based mixed reality deck combat game coming to Meta Quest.

VRacer Hoverbike

VRacer Hoverbike shadow dropped a brand new track editor in a free update, available now on PS VR2, PC VR, and Quest.

Roboquest VR

Flat2VR Studios' roguelite FPS Roboquest VR announced a May 21 release date for both the Meta Quest port and a new co-op gameplay mode.

Trombone Champ Unflattened

Sticking with Flat2VR Studios, Trombone Champ Unflattened teased a new update. Wait, does that look like Disney lettering to anyone else?

Flatout 4 VR: Total Insanity

Flat2VR kept it rolling with a PC VR Early Access release date of April 23 for its next game, Flatout 4 VR: Total Insanity.

Wrath VR: Aeon of Ruin Brutal Edition

The main show closed out with Team Beef giving an extended look at old school FPS Wrath: Aeon of Ruin Brutal Edition and a release date of April 9 for Quest, PC VR, and PS VR2.

Special Montage

Fans of Bootstrap Island, Beat The Beats, Puzzling Places, and Legendary Tales got some quick hitter updates to chew on in a montage narrated by showcase host Jamie Feltham.

Bootstrap Island

In case you missed it, Bootstrap Island has exited Early Access. The first post launch update is coming in Q2 2026, adding a new creature encounter, refined inventory management, and a new challenge mode.

Beat The Beats

Fist-filled rhythm game Beat the Beats punches its way onto PC VR and Meta Quest next week on April 2.

Puzzling Places

Puzzle enthusiasts on Steam don't have much longer to wait. Puzzling Places arrives as a hybrid title on April 9. A flatscreen demo is available now with a new update adding another puzzle.

Legendary Tales Dawn of History DLC

The next surprise was a shadow drop for Legendary Tales' Dawn Of History DLC, available right now on PC VR, PS VR2, and Quest.

Pre-Show

Prior to the main show, there was a twenty minute pre-show featuring a selection of updates on some of VR's upcoming indie titles.

Bloxer

Bloxer, from Incuvo (Green Hell VR, Tracked: Shoot To Survive), is a nine player party game that adds a physical twist to the standard match-4 formula. Bloxer releases on March 24, shortly after the showcase.

How To God

How To God has a new update introducing new gameplay systems, upgrades, and new quests and rewards. How To God is currently available on Quest with a Steam release on the way.

Shop & Stuff

Shop & Stuff, the latest in the 'Stuff' series from HyperVR Games (Pets & Stuff, Shave & Stuff) drops on PS VR2 on March 27 with a new update.

Peak Rhythm

Climbing-based rhythm game Peak Rhythm's latest update is out today (March 24), bringing a multiplayer game mode.

A Long Survive

Claiming to have the biggest hordes of any VR shooter, A Long Survive arrives on PS VR2 and PC VR in April with full crossplay support.

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Virtual Hunter dropped a new trailer ahead of the releases for the PS VR2 and Quest ports on May 27.

Full Steam Undead

Full Steam Undead offered up a new trailer with more gameplay of the zombie blasting steam train driving adventure.

Isle of Food

Isle of Food, a cozy cooking and exploration sim, releases on Quest and PC VR in April with a PS VR2 version also in development.

Squingle Arcade

We got our first look at Squingle Arcade, a free-to-play follow up to the original Squingle, coming to PC VR, Quest, Apple Vision Pro, and Pico.

Confined: Leaving OKB-134

Inspired by the Bunker series, Confined: Leaving OKB-134 is coming to PC VR with flatscreen support sometime in 2026. There is a VR supported demo currently available on Steam.

0:00 / 1:01 1× Plasmaborne Gameplay Trailer

Pulse-pounding dual-wielding shooter Plasmaborne, out now on Meta Quest, showed off more gameplay in a new trailer.

Interlocked Puzzle Islands

Interlocked: Puzzle Islands is a new cozy puzzle game available today (March 24) on Meta Quest. A PC VR port has been announced with no release window given.

Crepe Master

Crepe Master is a colorful arcade brawler coming to Meta Quest 3 headsets on May 7.

Sol Protocol

Sol Protocol is a three-player co-op sci-fi roguelike coming soon to Meta Quest 3 headsets in Early Access with a later PC VR release also planned.

The full VR Games Showcase is available on YouTube now.