Space Control, A Comedic Sci-Fi Job Simulator, Launches On April Fool's Day

The irreverent job simulator inspired by cartoons like Futurama and Rick & Morty has a delightfully foolish release date.

MoonMonster Studios has announced that Space Control will release on Meta Quest and PC VR via Steam on April 1 (April Fool's Day). The interstellar job simulator / ridiculous cartoon comedy features a stacked cast of voice talent, a slapstick story, and plenty of raunchy humor.

The game spans three wildly varied episodes in which the player must work through different jobs set in an absurdly corporate space station. You'll work off your debt, survive and strive alongside your alien colleagues, and find your rightful place on the torturous corporate ladder.

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We previewed Space Control in February, and while the game's sense of humor missed the mark for me, I did feel the game "shows genuine promise." Adding that "[Space Control's] interactive design is strong and its environments are lovingly crafted and richly detailed. Its cast has potential to become genuinely endearing over time."

Space Control will be available on Meta Quest and SteamVR in just a couple of weeks.