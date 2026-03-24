The Amusement Offers A Deeper Look At Its Roomscale Movement In New Video

The developers describe a dynamic redirection system allowing for players with small play spaces to explore large open areas in a safe way.

When I first played The Amusement in February's Steam Next Fest, the garden maze featured in the demo didn't feel like the best showcase for a roomscale puzzle adventure. Now after the new behind the scenes video from the VR Games Showcase, I am inclined to give it another run.

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In the video, the development team explains its redirection system, wherein different sections of the game activate and deactivate as the player moves through their play space, continuously resetting the play space as the player moves to open up more of the environment.

The head rotations of the player are also amplified inside the game instead of being a one-to-one so more is revealed in-game with less movement. All of this combines with other movements like climbing to offer a greater sense of presence while in a confined space. This is similar to the feeling games like Unseen Diplomacy 2 attempt to invoke.

Again, this is not what I experienced in the demo, but to be fair, I was playing in a very large open room and rarely approached any real world walls. The video offers enough insight for me to test the demo in a smaller play space to experience the system that has been crafted here.

The Amusement releases on Meta Quest and Steam on April 16. The demo from Next Fest is also still available on Steam.