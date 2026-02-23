 Skip to content
The Best PC VR Demos In Steam Next Fest February 2026

 &  Mike Johnson
The first of Steam's triannual showcases of upcoming games is now live and features dozens of PC VR demos.

This is the first chance for many players to try popular upcoming titles for the first time like Beyond Frames' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City.

Some of the participating games released demos prior to the start of Next Fest, like Echoes of Mora, Alliance Tales: Battle For The Frontier, Birdseed VR, and How To God.

Please note that this list was provided two weeks ago by Valve and is subject to change. Developers can (and previously have) drop out of Next Fest if their demo is not ready or release a demo on short notice.

For now, here are the games we're aware of:

Birdseed VR

Alliance Tales: Battle For The Frontier

Wingsuit: Romsdalen

King Crab

How To God

Axiomatik

Proton VR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

Project Louisiana - The BOUNDS VR Demo

Detective VR

Echoes of Mora

Artemis VR

Scared By Squares

Just One Man

Confined: Leaving OKB-134

Combat Pilot: Carrier Qualification

La Royale: Below Deck

That's My Tofu

Tammuz: Blood and Sand

Annulus

Get Out

The Amusement

Orbital Overdrive

Marrow Marrow

Diorama Maker

Gun X

Subliminal

Dream Corps

Quantum Eye

Isle of Food

Full Steam Undead

Ironforged

Versus One

DJ Lusty Beats

The Gallery: VR Secrets

Plug Priority

Space Control

Road To Yvhalon

Enigmo

Steam Next Fest runs until 10am Pacific Standard Time on March 2nd.

