Survive The Night Is A VR Co-op Roguelite From The Developers of Into Black & Resist

The Binary Mill announced Survive The Night, a free-to-play co-op action roguelite, as its latest project at the Ruff Talk VR Showcase today. It will release in Early Access on Meta Quest.

There was not a video trailer in the showcase, but a fact sheet provided to UploadVR has the official description from The Binary Mill:

Survive the Night is a free-to-play co-op action roguelite set within the galaxy's most popular gameshow. Players work together to survive a series of challenges featuring physics-based melee combat, dynamic mini-games, and roguelite progression systems.

Additionally, the Meta Horizon store listing has several screenshots and brief clips of the upcoming title.

Survive The Night screenshots

Players will be stranded on an island and forced to participate in minigames and craft supplies to defend themselves against creatures of the night, all for the amusement of a viewing audience. Winnings from successful runs can be used to unlock new cosmetics. It comes off like an unhinged version of the popular reality series, Survivor.

Players can follow the development and offer feedback via The Binary Mill's Discord. Survive The Night can be wishlisted now on Meta Quest.