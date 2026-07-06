Survive The Night On 'Indefinite Hiatus' Less Than 2 Months After Announcement

The Binary Mill has put its free-to-play multiplayer project Survive The Night on the shelf after teasing it at the Ruff Talk VR Showcase in May.

The game was first teased by showcase hosts Damien and Bryan Ruffy without a trailer or any sort of gameplay footage. Survive The Night was intended to be a game show-themed roguelite with players working together to complete challenges and fend off enemies for rewards and upgrades.

Developer The Binary Mill (Into Black, Resist) stated the following on Discord:

After a lot of internal discussion and deliberation, we've decided to move on from the Survive the Night project. While it was shaping up into something pretty cool, multiplayer freemium games have never really been our thing as a company, so we're putting this game on indefinite hiatus. Apologies to any of you who were really looking forward to it, but on the plus side we have decided to go back to our roots in making more premium, single player, story-driven games. And while it's too early to talk about just yet, it's already looking incredible in early development.

Survive The Night would have been The Binary Mill's first foray into an increasingly crowded freemium market on Meta Quest, but the team thought better of it and seems to have moved on to a different project.