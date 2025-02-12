Dystopian Action RPG Resist Is Heading To PlayStation VR2

Dystopian VR action RPG Resist is heading to PlayStation VR2 with new enhancements.

Initially launched in 2021, Resist by The Binary Mill sees you fighting back against an authoritarian regime while swinging across this open world in the city of Concord. As a new member of the resistance, Sam Finch, you're tasked with freeing this city from the Astra Corporation across a story-driven campaign. You can find the previous Steam trailer below.

Alongside swinging and shooting across Concord, Resist also includes side quests ranging from pillaging data facilities to capturing surveillance drones. You can level up or unlock abilities and weapons via a skill tree, hot wire propaganda billboards to win over the public, or partake in skill challenges with online leaderboards.

While Resist initially arrived on Quest 2 in 2021, a Steam port followed a year later with a “full graphical overhaul” that included enhanced textures, improved shaders and more, followed by a Quest 3 upgrade. The PlayStation VR2 release promises full haptic feedback and “other enhancements,” though not much else is currently known.

Resist's announcement marks the second PlayStation VR2 port recently confirmed by the studio. Last month saw The Binary Mill also confirm that its co-op action-adventure game Into Black, which released last October on Quest, is heading to Sony's headset as well. News emerged alongside Into Black's Update 1.5 with new localizations and performance improvements.

More details will be shared soon on Resist's PlayStation VR2 edition soon, and it's available now on Quest and Steam.