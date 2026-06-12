Everything Announced At The UploadVR Showcase - Summer 2026

The UploadVR Showcase - Summer 2026 has come and gone, and with that came a killer lineup of VR games that brought a little bit of something for everyone. A huge thank you goes out to all who submitted an application, participated in the event, watched or restreamed the live show, and trusted us with their important projects. UploadVR is dedicated to bringing a curated collection of experiences from indie developers and larger studios twice a year, and this summer, we’re proud to present over 30 mixed and virtual reality announcements.

We get it, it happens – you missed the live show. Not to worry! Catch every little bit of the Showcase here . Until then, keep reading for our full list of everything announced. Now, without further ado, let’s dive right in!

Squad up with your buds and fight for the fate of humanity! From VirtualAge , the creators of Guardians Frontline, comes Guardians Planetfall. Players team up in groups of four in this sci-fi online co-op, battle mechs and aliens, and do whatever it takes to win a galaxy-wide war. Guardians Planetfall will enter early access later in 2026 and will be available on both Meta Quest and SteamVR . Read all about it .

Set in the 17th century, Bootstrap Island from MARU VR puts players in the shoes of a survivalist living off the land after being stranded with nothing but what they can scavenge. Battle the weather, wild animals, and a mysterious local tribe without in this roguelike survival adventure. Find Bootstrap Island on SteamVR and be some of the first to play the major update 1.1.0! Read about it here .

Grab your board and your bravery and take on some wild hills in Tomy Horst’s, Board of the Future. Players can choose the pace they play; cruise around and do some cool tricks, or upgrade your board to experience faster and more challenging stages. Wishlist this hoverboard simulator on Meta Quest today before the launch later this year.

This Fall, Singular Perception brings a co-op roguelike adventure set in space to SteamVR : Sol Protocol. Conquer the skies with your squad in a spaceship that you man together and discover parts of deep space you’ve never seen before. Sol Protocol goes into early access in September 2026 and you can join the free playtests through Discord . Read more here .

Just when you think you’re stuck up a creek without a paddle, Salmon Man comes to the rescue! Embody a man made of salmon in Valem Studio ’s physics VR platformer, explore waterways, and climb upstream with nothing but, well, a paddle. This July, Salmon Man goes multiplayer on Meta Quest and SteamVR . Learn more today !

From Hypnos Team and Farmear Games comes the first-ever playable Backrooms metro level, C.A.B.A. Ever wondered what it would be like to explore the Piramides station when no one else should be around? Download the demo today and get ready to experience the metro like never before in the game’s full release coming soon for Meta Quest, SteamVR , and PSVR2 .

Retake your power in Master Crowd Games ’, The Magician VR: The Cursed Wand. Once disgraced, you need to prove to the magical world that you deserve your powers and that you’re really, really, really… sorry… about that little interdimensional invasion. Grab your wand, battle enemies, and cast spells to keep you safe. Wishlist the game on Meta Quest this September 2026. Learn more here .

Ever wanted to travel the world? Explore things in a new way with Astral Shore Games ’, Puzzles of the World. Take a load off, relax your body and mind, and discover dozens of destinations through your own creativity and curiosity in this virtual reality puzzler. Puzzles of the World Version 1.0 goes live on July 23rd, 2026 for Meta Quest . Read about it here .

Feel the need for speed? Can’t find the rush that you’re craving? Push performance bikes to the max in LANESPLIT, by FunkyMouse, set to hit SteamVR on June 23rd, 2026. Feel the power by playing the demo and wishlisting this driving simulator today! Read about it here .

Does your curiosity usually get the better of you? Hone your investigative skills with DetectiveVR, a thrilling virtual reality narrative from Studio CHIPO Y JUAN , Valem Studio , and VRKiwi . Interview key witnesses, explore new venues, and control what happens next. Grab DetectiveVR On September 9th, 2026 on SteamVR and PSVR2 . Read about it here .

The fate of the world is in your hands! Team up with friends and take on the Evil Lord Sunder in Heroes Together VR from Basement Bunker Labs . The co-op roguelite combines exploration, teamwork, and challenges that will test your virtual mortality. This September, Heroes Together VR goes into early access for Meta Quest 3 .

Fitness meets fun with the arcade-style driving simulator, Pedal Rebel VR, from Toasterface Games . Hop on your exercise bike, dive into the action, and do whatever you can to avoid a collision. Pedal Rebel VR arrives in early access on October 5th to Meta Quest and SteamVR . Read about it here .

Mixed reality sandbox, BrushHammer, brings the popular miniature painting hobby to life. From Soliton Interactive , players can sit in their own space comfortably, choose from a growing collection of mini figures, pair them with accessories, and paint away! Wishlist BrushHammer today on Meta Quest . Read more here .

Feel the freedom of flying in Titan GameZ ’, FLYON RC, where players become pilots and fly drones, RC planes, and helicopters in either mixed or virtual reality. The party game flying simulator is set to hit the Meta Quest store this summer.

Are you musically-inclined? Maybe not? No matter, anyone can play Theremin, a mixed reality musical experience by Paul M. Christian. Get in tune with your theremin, express your musicality, and take advantage of an endlessly tuneable instrument. Pick it up on Meta Quest on July 1st, when Theremin will introduce its new Ghost Hands feature, allowing players to drop their controllers for handtracking. Learn more here .

Grab your headset and create your fate in United Games ’ VR puzzler, Cards of Destiny. Immerse yourself in a unique tabletop experience where you are a god, and you choose whether the citizens of your world are blessed or cursed – or somewhere in between. Cards of Destiny goes into early access on August 28th for Meta Quest and SteamVR .

Mixed reality puzzle platformer, Disembodied, comes to Meta Quest on October 15th, 2026, allowing players to experience physics-based hand tracking in their own room. From Middle Man Games , players can use their hands and take on levels that will challenge their stealth and puzzle-solving abilities. Wishlist Disembodied today for Meta Quest . Learn more here .

It’s the VR collab you’ve been waiting for! Combine your love of minigolf and The Brothers Chaps in one out-of-control place. Walkabout Mini Golf and Homestar Runner present the Distraction Pack, full of the characters you love from the hilarious 2000s cartoon. Add the update to your repertoire on June 25th for Meta Quest , SteamVR , and PSVR2 .

Get moving in mixed reality with Fantail ’s action-packed party experience, Game Night. Fly solo or team up with your besties and discover mini challenges that include arcade action, sports, and puzzles – all in your own space. Grab a copy of Game Night for Meta Quest today and take advantage of the co-op update on June 12th.

Mixed reality gets a whole new look and it’s spookier than ever! Scan and then transform your entire house into a horror game where evil spirits linger around every corner. Hauntify, from Virtual Go LLC , sets to terrify with ten different supernaturals, adding a multiplayer update in 2027 for Meta Quest .

Take the beloved color-by-numbers hobby and bring it into mixed reality with Color-A-Cube from AlterEyes ! Enjoy hours of free content, including 18 unique voxel models that players can click and color at their own pace in MR or VR. Puzzle people can look forward to a full launch date for Color-A-Cube on June 18th for Meta Quest and PICO. Learn more today !

Can you beat the AI and survive? False Horizon Games presents Project NEOS, a sci-fi VR thriller where the player must escape from a spaceship that is entirely controlled by an AI that’s entirely intent on destroying you. Join the official False Horizon Discord community and sign up for alpha testing today. Learn more here .

Looking for a first-person-shooter with an all-new, fast-paced twist? Something strange is going on in the Candy Kingdom, and it’s up to you and your best buds to bring the world back to its former glory. Sugar Madness, from JollyCo , transports players into a fantastical place where strategy and skill are paramount to survival. Add Sugar Madness to your Meta Quest library now! Use our exclusive promo code UPLOADVR-224665 at checkout to get Sugar Madness 20% off!

From PMH Interactive LLC comes a VR survival horror game where someone, or some…thing, is always watching. The Obsessive Shadow Chapter 2 is the continuation of the original story where you step into the shoes of 16-year old Justin, trapped in an eerie ghost town, and stalked by a being that isn’t interested in playing games. The scary survival narrative is set to launch on Meta Quest , SteamVR , and PSVR2 later in 2026. Read about it here .

Explorers, it’s time to pack up and hit the caves! Imagine climbing through the depths of some of the most iconic real-life and VR-created cave systems out there. Immerse yourself in 3R Games ’ Cave Crave this July, prepare for another unforgettable simulation – Cave Crave’s addition of the Tham Luang Cave for Meta Quest , and coming to SteamVR and PSVR2 .

Why be yourself when you can be a robot with jets for hands and wheels for legs?! Not only is Jetpack Clankers free, it’s multiplayer, so you can grab your friends and party your own way. WooorldXR invites you to embrace the chaos of massive arenas and high-energy matches, as well as a collection of arcade-style games when you need a break. Jetpack Clankers goes into early access on June 16th. Learn more here .

Become the driver you’ve always hoped to be and drive trucks like a pro in SoloDiveInteractive ’s driving simulator, POLY TRUCK. Virtually practice your driving precision, complete challenges to unlock perks, and be on the lookout for the elusive Golden Trucks. Wishlist POLY TRUCK for Meta Quest today! Read more here .

Discover a virtual world where everything around you is made of micro voxels and you have to fight to survive! Voxel Playground by CyDream places players in a state-of-the-art physics sandbox, meaning when you make something go boom, you see it go boom exactly how you’d expect. Build structures, fight creatures, use weapons– the list goes on! Coming soon to SteamVR , players can take advantage of the upcoming update with new maps, items, and mods.

Reimagine the classic 90s style horror game, but in virtual reality! Grab your gear and get ready to discover Already Dead, from Mooncall Games . This spooky old-school survival puzzler offers first-person interactions with fixed-camera, third person gameplay. Learn the game lore and more when Already Dead launches this Fall for PSVR2.

Hold on tight because this is gonna be a fast ride! Hyperlane Highway, from Ryality Studio , invites players to take everything they love about speed and times it by 10. This VR hoverboard roguelite transports players into a neon, cyberpunk-style world where they need to dodge enemy fire, attack with dual wielding blasters, and build a loadout – all while steering through neon hyperlanes. Hyperlane Highway is available to wishlist for Meta Quest and SteamVR , with a full launch scheduled for Q4 2026. Read about it here .

Looking for the next favorite calm, cozy game to add to your collection? Introducing Interlocked: Puzzle Island, from Armor Games Studios , where you can relax on your very own puzzle island and solve tactile, three-dimensional burr puzzles. With your little bird friend, discover handcrafted puzzles you’ll need to twist, pull, and dismantle to complete. Interlocked: Puzzle Island is available now for Meta Quest , and coming soon to SteamVR with brand new puzzles.

Are you up for a new mystery? Do you find yourself asking why and finding clues everywhere you go? iWorlds Studio ’s controversial escape room, Dark Trip, invites players indulge in some little pink pills and rely on the hallucinations that follow to solve puzzles and investigate a creepy crime. On June 12th, this psychedelic project drops its latest update - Compartment of Souls - on SteamVR . Dark Trip can also be found on Meta Quest in early access.

So, you like skateboarding, but do you really know skateboarding? Taking from the spirit of the 70s freeride culture, BOMB THE HILL, from Pokodzima Studio , ramps up the nostalgia in a brand new skateboarding experience where players will weave in and out of traffic, race down some killer hills, battle their rivals, and of course, enjoy the whole roadtrip-style atmosphere. BOMB THE HILL is available for Meta Quest today, and will release on SteamVR for the first time later this summer. Check it out here .

And closing out the show was the brand new game announcement of horror first-person-shooter, Rustmourne! This VR sci-fi horror experience is inspired by classics like Half Life: Alyx and Dead Space, with VR-designed interactions at the forefront of the design. Players can explore ancient corridors and discover what waits in the dark – run, hide, or chop ‘em up to survive. Wishlist Rustmourne on SteamVR today! Read more here .