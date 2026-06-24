Trombone Champ Unflattened Brings Disney Movie Magic To VR This Summer

You've got a friend in Trombone Champ Unflattened's next musical DLC, Disney Movie Magic Volume 1, coming this summer.

As part of the latest VR Games Showcase, developer Flat2VR Studios and publisher Impact Inked revealed a trailer for the previously teased Disney-themed DLC for Trombone Champ Unflattened. Trombone Champ Unflattened Disney Movie Magic Volume 1 is a paid song pack that features six classic Disney songs, plus two new performance environments from The Little Mermaid and Toy Story.

The six included songs are:

"A Whole New World" from Aladdin

"Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid

"You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story

"Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast

"Circle of Life" from The Lion King

"Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid

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This is not the first time that Trombone Champ Unflattened has offered licensed songs and DLC packs. In 2025, Trombone Champ: Unflattened DLC added songs from indie games like Celeste, Undertale, and Deltarune.

We reviewed Trombone Champ: Unflattened when it debuted at the end of 2024, calling it "more like a brand-new game than a flatscreen port, [that builds] upon the existing foundations well to deliver ridiculously silly fun."

Trombone Champ: Unflattened is out now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PlayStation VR2. It's also currently available for free to subscribers of Meta Horizon+. The Disney Movie Magic Volume 1 DLC is launching this summer.