Trombone Champ: Unflattened Jams Out With Undertale & Deltarune In New DLC

Trombone Champ: Unflattened, the VR reimagining of the viral hit, announced its first paid DLC collaboration is with Undertale and Deltarune.

Trombone Champ made its jump into the world of VR late last year courtesy of Flat2VR Studios, successfully transforming the game to make use of the medium in ways that impressed us upon its initial release. The game has received a few free updates in the months that have followed in response to the success, bringing new environments and support for player-added custom songs that only further enhanced the core experience.

Until now, the game had avoided paid DLC, but that’s all set to change with the news that music from Toby Fox’s hit RPGs will make its brassy entrance today. The following six tracks will be included in the DLC pack, equally split between Deltarune's first four chapters and the original smash hit Undertale. 18 new challenges and an 8-bit pixel trombone are also included.

Megalovania

Hopes and Dreams

Battle Against a True Hero

Big Shot

Black Knife

The World Revolving

This isn’t actually the first time Undertale music has found its way into a VR rhythm game, having made its way into Drums Rock all the way back in 2023. As such, it’s nice to see players will have more ways to jam to Megalovania in VR, and that's out today for $7.99 on Quest, Steam, and PS VR2.